Stranger Things has always worn its inspirations on its sleeve, as the Duffer Brothers’ clear love of Dungeons & Dragons, the works of Steven Spielberg and Stephen King, and, in general, all things 1980s, are integral to the fabric of their Netflix show. But over the course of four seasons, Stranger Things’ admiration for its pop culture influences has shifted greatly. In the beginning of the show’s run, Stranger Things’ references were almost too overt, as if the Duffers were copying aspects of entertainment they loved and pasting them into their own series. But as the show has progressed, these homages have become more tonal and less direct—a change that has been essential to Stranger Things’ growth, and allowed the series to become more than just an amalgamation of things the audience already loved.

This reliance on nostalgia for other pieces of entertainment is at its strongest in Season 1. Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) is very much the show’s version of E.T., with Eggo waffles replacing Reese’s Pieces, Mike Wheeler (Finn Wolfhard) excitedly showing her the toys around his room, and her levitation powers and escape from the authorities that are extremely similar to the extra-terrestrial. Even in Season 2, Eleven jokes to Jim Hopper (David Harbour) that she could dress up like a ghost for Halloween, similar to Spielberg’s alien. But the group’s core group of Mike, Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), and Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) owes quite a bit to the kid explorers in Richard Donner’s The Goonies and the child protagonists in King stories like The Body and It, and Joyce Byers’ (Winona Ryder) search for her son Will (Noah Schnapp) in the Upside Down owes plenty to the Spielberg-produced Poltergeist.

The problem with these references in Season 1 is that they are doing the heavy lifting for the series. Quite often, it’s not that we necessarily care for these characters or these stories, but that we are drawn to the show because we have existing nostalgia and love for the stories that are clearly being cited. While Stranger Things never gets to the level of Space Jam: A New Legacy or Ready Player One, by simply throwing IP on the screen to draw people in, much of the narrative and character building of Season 1 is thanks to our appreciation for past entertainment that we’ve already lived with for decades.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: The Duffer Brothers Need to Kill Their Darlings on 'Stranger Things'

One of the strongest examples of how Stranger Things has evolved over its four-season run is through its use of “Heroes,” the classic David Bowie song, as covered by Peter Gabriel. Most recently, this version of “Heroes” was used in the Season 3 finale, “Chapter Eight: The Battle of Starcourt.” The song plays at the very end of the episode, as the Byers family and Eleven moves from Hawkins. Earlier in the episode, and throughout the previous three seasons, we’ve seen these characters prove themselves to, in fact, be heroes. In this episode alone, they’ve fought the Mind Flayer, blown up a gate to the Upside Down, and taken down the Starcourt Mall and its underground Russian lab in the process. The use of the song fits, and is a powerful punctuation to the season, as we have seen the proof that this cast can be heroes, and more than just for one day. Even Bowie’s intentions in writing the song about a doomed romance work in the context of this episode, as Eleven and Mike have to say goodbye, making tentative plans to visit each other soon.

But the first time “Heroes” was used, in the Season 1 episode, “Chapter Three: Holly, Jolly,” the show’s utilization of nostalgia as a narrative shortcut becomes more clear. “Heroes” is also used at the end of this episode, as Hopper pulls what is believed to be Will’s body out of the quarry. The kids see Will’s body, Mike gets mad at Eleven for bringing them to a dead Will, and Mike comes home to cry in his mother’s arms because of what he’s seen. At the same time, Joyce and her other son Jonathan (Charlie Heaton) meet each other on the road and embrace after Joyce begins contact with Will through her Christmas lights.

While the song is a powerful one to end an episode on, its purpose in “Chapter Three: Holly Jolly” makes less sense. By the end of this third episode, we haven’t seen any of these characters as heroes, but simply kids and parents searching for answers to a mystery they can’t quite comprehend yet. The parallel stories in the end, one of Joyce gaining hope that her son is still alive, while this group of kids learns that one of their closest friends seems to be dead, don’t have any connection whatsoever to what the song is saying, other than that Gabriel’s vocals hit a gorgeous crescendo, backed by strings that brings a level of emotion the scene needs—regardless of whether the song matches the moment. While thematically, the use of “Heroes” works in Season 3, its use in Season 1 is another example of nostalgia as a way to invoke the emotions of that other entertainment, rather than the show doing the work itself. What makes “Heroes” effective in the earlier episode isn’t that it makes sense in the episode, but that it reminds the audience of their love for “Heroes,” the powerful emotions that one of Bowie’s best songs can create in the listener, and the way Gabriel’s iteration hits its peak at just the right moment. Again, it’s what the entertainment reminds us of, not how the show itself is utilizing this element for its own story.

Image via Netflix

Thankfully, Stranger Things eventually moved out of its tendency to so directly cite these references in subsequent seasons. Season 2, in many ways, almost plays like another pilot season, doing much of the character work that Season 1 largely left on the back burner. Right out the gate, characters like Eleven, Hopper, and Dustin are more lived in and layered, as the show focuses more on its own relationship dynamics, as opposed to its love for the time period. When Lucas tells Season 2 newcomer Max (Sadie Sink) what happened during the events of Season 1, she astutely responds, “I really liked it, I just felt it was a little derivative in parts.” While Season 2 has clear callouts to Ghostbusters, Gremlins, and The Thing, these are more a tribute that allows the show to do its own thing with the ideas that were presented in those other films. Stranger Things is no longer directly borrowing, it’s paying loving tribute to what came before, while reconfiguring these ideas for their own narrative.

Especially in the last two seasons, these tributes have become broader, and Stranger Things has become better for it. Again, it’s clear that Day of the Dead, Back to the Future, and The Terminator were all inspirations in Season 3, but instead of liberally borrowing from these movies for the story, they’re explored in ways that push forward the show’s narrative instead of trying to pander to the fans of those movies. It’s clear how far the show has come in terms of narrative progression, as it's the relationship dynamics and fun character combinations that make that season possibly the show’s best so far. It’s not winks to the audience that shine, but rather, the neon-soaked mall vibes that make it so Season 3 could’ve easily been just about a bunch of teens hanging out in a mall and little else. Who needs Upside Down monsters and evil Russians when watching Steve (Joe Keery), Robin (Maya Hawke) and Dustin hang out, or Eleven and Mike explore their newfound relationship problems can be this fun?

Image via Netflix

Season 4 continued this much-needed shift, as the references are more general—and the show has become better for it. A Nightmare on Elm Street is an obvious resource, through Vecna’s (Jamie Campbell Bower) ability to bring worst fears to life and Robert Englund’s cameo that is key to understanding what these kids have to face this time around; and another new cast addition, Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) and the Satanic panic he brings to Hawkins reminds of Damien Echols, who was wrongfully accused of murder, along with two other teenagers and whose story was told through the Paradise Lost series of documentaries. The more these seasons form their own identities away from their clear references—while still showing the love for these touchstones in more subversive or delicate ways—the more intriguing these stories and characters become. We’re not loving them because of what they remind us of, we’re loving them because of the work the Duffer Brothers have done to create their own world that still remains infused with this love of pop culture and the times.

Granted, Season 1 is arguably one of the most iconic and beloved seasons of television in the 2010s, and that love of the 80s helped turn Stranger Things into a surprise hit for Netflix, a show that slowly gained popularity through word-of-mouth and viewers who loved the reference-heavy aesthetic. That first season of Stranger Things has become so beloved that the ouroboros of pop culture has even come back around to eat its own tail, as both installments in Andy Muschietti’s It movie series and 2021’s Ghostbusters: Afterlife attempt to recreate the vibe of Stranger Things (and also cast Finn Wolfhard to do so, no less). But Stranger Things is at its best away from the homages, fleshing out its incredible cast and their relationships, and had the series stayed in the same groove it was in with Season 1, Stranger Things might not be as successful as it is today. In the Upside Down version of what this could’ve been, Stranger Things might’ve continued to be largely copy of what had worked before, and little else.