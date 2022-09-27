Let's be honest, watching Stranger Things makes a lot of us wish we lived in the 80s. Between the colorful clothes, the epic music and the pop culture goldmine, the 80s seem like the perfect place to spend your teenage years. Beyond all of this, though, the eighties also offered a lot of incredibly cool places to hang out and Stranger Things is no different.

The record-breaking hit series introduced fans to Scoops Ahoy, Starcourt Mall and a bunch of other places where fans would love to spend a weekend.

The Wheelers' Basement

Basements are good for a lot of things. They're a great place to store your Christmas decorations. They're a great place to play Dungeons And Dragons with your friends, away from the prying ears of your parents. Mostly though, they're a great place to hide your new telekinetic friend from a ruthless agency hellbent on finding her and killing anybody she's met.

Mike Wheeler's (Finn Wolfhard) basement features heavily in the first four seasons of Stranger Things, often being the place the gang goes to in order to concoct a plan to save their own lives and often the world.

Hawkins High School

There are many different ways to spend your time at high school. You could, for example, join the Hellfire Club and spend your days playing and talking about D&D. You could struggle your way through a complicated love triangle that drags on well beyond your years at high school. Or you could join band and rock out like Robin (Maya Hawke).

Either way, high school in the 80s was a complicated yet delightful place filled with cliques, pep rallies, and friendships that often went on to last a lifetime.

Family Video

Robin and Steve (Joe Keery) are a formidable team who share one of the best friendships in the whole of Stranger Things. They share secrets and, no matter the situation, always have each other's best interests at heart, which is probably why they're such a success at Family Video.

The Blockbuster-esque video rental store offers out classic movies and a side helping of wit from its two lovable employees. Family Video also gets bonus points for the role it plays in helping the gang track down Eddie (Joseph Quinn), who's hiding out after the death of Chrissy.

Hawkins Pool

What could be better than a day at the pool? Especially if you and all your girlfriends have gathered together to check out the hot lifeguard who works there. That's how Karen Wheeler (Cara Buono) spends her summer, resulting in an almost affair with Hawkins' resident bad boy Billy (Dacre Montgomery). Potential scandals aside, though, there's a lot to love about Hawkins pool.

There are inflatables to float with, loungers to chill on, and water to splash your friends with. Of course, there's also the slim chance that Billy will kidnap you and offer you to the Mind Flayer, but that's to be expected in Hawkins, we suppose.

Hawkins Lab

Admittedly, Hawkins Lab is awesome for very different reasons than the other entries on this list. On the whole, Hawkins Lab is a terrible place where innocent young children are tortured, manipulated, and hidden from the outside world.

But even still, the lab is home to one of the most magnificent discoveries of all time. A gate to an alternate dimension, similar to ours but much darker and more dangerous, first appeared within the walls of Hawkins Lab and has changed the world forevermore. Hawkins Lab is rightfully abandoned now, but it will forever live on in history as the home of the greatest scientific discovery of all time.

Surfer Boy Pizza

There's a lot to do at Surfer Boy Pizza. You can order yourself a freshly baked pizza (with or without pineapple, we don't judge) and hang out with your closest friends, or you can wait until the store is closed, break-in, and quickly build a make-shift sensory deprivation tank. As if often the case with Stranger Things, the weirder option is the one we see in the show.

Without Surfer Boy Pizza, El (Millie Bobby Brown) would not have been able to save Max's (Saide Sink) life, and season four would have had an even sadder ending than the one that actually unfolded.

Rink-O-Mania

Rink-O-Mania is about as 80s as a location can possibly be. It's a place where you can hang out with your boyfriend, hold hands while you skate, and hope that your third-wheeling friend doesn't reveal all the lies you've been telling.

Mike, El, and Will (Noah Schnapp) enjoy everything the rink has to offer: skating, music, and greasy food until their day out is brought to a screeching halt by an act of teenage cruelty. Dismissing the blatant lack of safety procedures and responsible adults, Rink-O-Mania is still a great place to waste an afternoon laughing with friends.

Palace Arcade

We think we speak for everyone when we say that we could easily spend an entire week wasting quarters on the many incredible games hidden away within the walls of the Palace Arcade. If anything, the biggest surprise concerning the Palace Arcade is the fact that it hasn't made an appearance in Stranger Things since season two.

The Palace Arcade has a special place within the hearts of Stranger Things fans, because it's the place where Max and Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) first began to get along, and we all know how that relationship has progressed over the years.

Scoops Ahoy

Scoops Ahoy is an ice cream lover's dream. The store offers a variety of flavors; its employees wear the best work uniform in the business, and, best of all, the store provides customers with unlimited free samples. Something Erica (Priah Ferguson) doesn't mind taking full advantage of.

Besides the ice cream and the uniforms, however, Scoops Ahoy is also a great place to spend time deciphering a secret Russian message or hatching a plan to climb through the vents to infiltrate a Russian lair. Whatever your reason for visiting Hawkins' best ice cream store, you certainly won't regret your visit.

Starcourt Mall

There was only ever going to be one winner, wasn't there? Starcourt Mall is not only the coolest location seen in the entirety of Stranger Things, but it is perhaps the coolest location seen on the small screen in recent years. The mall embodies everything that makes us look back at the eighties so fondly.

It's fun, it's laid back, it's bright, and it's cheerful. It's the perfect place to go on a date or hang out with friends or even just shop by yourself. It's a tragedy that the mall burned down at the end of season three, but at times like this, we have to remember not to cry because it's over but to smile because it happened.

