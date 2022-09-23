Just in time for fall and the new school season, Loungefly is repping Hawkins High school spirit with a brand-new officially licensed collection of Stranger Things-themed items, coming soon. While the new line will have you sporting Hawkins, Indiana's mighty Tigers through the halls and cons — and making Chrissy Cunningham (Grace Van Dien) proud — we can't guarantee it won't come complete with Vecna's curse.

On Twitter, the specialty brand announced their upcoming line with a photo of the back of the new backpack featuring Lucas's (Caleb McLaughlin) jersey number 8. Awash in the eerie red glow from Vecna's (Jamie Campbell Bower) lair, the post was ominously captioned "new collection coming soon..." in an Upside Down font. On their website, Loungefly offers fans a Hawkins Tigers-themed mini backpack for $80, a crossbody bag for $70, and a zip-around wallet for $40.

Each item is designed with the exact green and orange colors of Hawkins High's Tigers uniform, worn by Chrissy, Jason, Lucas, and more. The descriptions urge fans not to "be late to class, scrambling to snag the essentials," but to equip themselves with one of their stylish new bags or wallet. All of the items feature a motif of the creeping vines from the series, most prominent in the fourth and most recent season, and are made from vegan leather (polyurethane) and boast "sturdy metal hardware." The mini backpack comes with an enamel zipper charm of a megaphone that spells out TIGERS and reads 1986 — the year Season 4 takes place — across the front patch. Both bags have appliques and debossed details, and all three have a corresponding print on the inner lining fabric.

The collection comes after Netflix's hit series Stranger Things' fourth season had our Party entering the daunting halls of high school. Having been split up after the Battle of Starcourt, each of the main kiddos found themselves facing freshman year with distinct disadvantages, maneuvering puberty in the wake of personal loss, and huge changes. In the first episode, fans were introduced to the social hierarchy of Hawkins High, with the Hellfire Club's Dungeon Master Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn), head cheerleader Chrissy and her athlete boyfriend Jason (Mason Dye), and Lucas's rise to popularity on the basketball team.

Loungefly is a "fan-focused accessory company" based in Southern California. The company began out of a warehouse in 1998 and has since grown to accommodate a number of fandoms with "innovative and whimsical designs" for products ranging from backpacks to apparel, to accessories like exclusive enamel pins. Loungefly partners with brands like Netflix and Disney to offer a huge array of collections for fans of Marvel, Pokemon, Star Wars, and more.

You can check out the collection on Loungefly's website, as well as ensure you'll be notified as soon as they're available for purchase. You can stream all four seasons of Stranger Things on Netflix now. Check out Loungefly's post and images of the new products, as well as the trailer for Stranger Things Season 4 below: