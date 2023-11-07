The Big Picture Loungefly has released a new Stranger Things collection that celebrates both the nostalgic and atmospheric horror aspects of the show.

The collection includes items featuring the Hellfire Club and the Upside Down, with detailed designs showcasing the battle between the Hawkins crew and Vecna's army.

The upcoming fifth and final season of Stranger Things will continue where the last season left off, with a war looming and the fate of Hawkins hanging in the balance.

Stranger Things Day is officially here. With it has come a whole ton of new merch to celebrate this almost decade long franchise. This includes Loungefly’s latest Stranger Things collection that’ll have you ready to visit The Hellfire Club and The Upside Down as Hawkins prepare for Vecna’s pending return.

The collection, like the divide between the real world and The Upside Down, is split into two halves. In the real world we have the collection focused on one of Season 4’s biggest introductions, The Hellfire Club. Hawkins High School’s Dungeons and Dragons club features a new cardholder and crossbody bag with Hellfire’s devilish logo/branding all over it. However, while the Hellfire Club represents the more nostalgic playful side of the Stranger Things universe, The Upside Down part of the collection doubles down on the franchise's atmospheric horror.

The iconic alternate dimension receives a hellish new “Shadows” zip-around wallet and mini-backpack. Both pieces feature the main Hawkins crew led by Eleven on the top half of the design in our reality while the bottom half has Vecna and his army of demobats waiting for the battle to begin. However, there’s even more detail on the design’s lining as the pattern from the outside repeats on the inside in The Upside Down’s signature red tint. Topping off the art on the back is the warning “A war is coming to Hawkins”.

What’s ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 About?

Image via Netflix

While exact details are still contained deep inside The Upside Down, the fifth and final season will pick up where the last left off with Hawkins in a dire state after The Upside Down seemingly collided with it. Loungefly’s collection is mainly celebrating Season 4. However, the “war is coming” tagline may be hinting at what our fan-favorite characters are in for this coming season. They may have won the battle against Vecna, but he’s still out there. The war is very much alive. It’s going to be exciting and scary to see what The Upside Down has in store for Stranger Things’ bloody swan song.

When Does ‘Stranger Things’ Return?

Stranger Things’ final run doesn’t have a release window yet due to the ongoing strike. However, we should learn more about that after Netflix and the other studios finally make a fair deal. The final season was set to start filming earlier this year, but that was all upended when the writers went on strike in May. While Stranger Things fans wait for more Season 5 updates, you can view the new Loungefly collection down below. The first four seasons are also currently streaming on Netflix.

Watch on Netflix

Close