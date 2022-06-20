It’s a very exciting time to be a Stranger Things fan. Volume 1 of Season 4 premiered late last month and quickly became Netflix’s most-watched English language show. Also, everyone knows that with a new season comes new Stranger Things merchandise. We’ve seen the usual Funko Pops and T-shirts, but now MAC Cosmetics has just launched a new Stranger Things collection, so you can embody your favorite characters from this popular horror series.

The main product of this line is a lip gloss which comes in various shades named after characters from the series. The shades include “Rockin Robin'', “Excellent Erica”, “Marvelous Max”, “Wild Wheeler”, “Skull Rock”, and “Eerie El”. On top of that, there are powder blushes “Friends Don’t Lie” and “He Likes it Cold” because even The Mind Flayer needs to accessorize before a long night of terrorizing Hawkins. Finally, there are a handful of brushes and eye shadow palettes to take you back to the 80s. The palettes are particularly fun as there is one based on the “Hawkins Class of 1986” and “The Void”. The '86 color palette is based on various locations around Hawkins like the Starcourt Mall from Season 3 and the case itself is a Hawkins High yearbook. On the other hand, “The Void” colors are based on various Upside Down locations like the Creel House and monsters like the Demogorgon. The case for “The Void” is also designed after the Gates separating the Upside Down from the real world seen many times in the show.

One of the best parts of Stranger Things over the course of the series has been the '80s fashion and style. Particularly in its last two seasons, this horror series has had a very memorable color palette, and that's definitely highlighted in this new MAC collection. Stranger Things is one of those rare pop-culture movements that feels like it can work no matter what product you slap the logo on. Now fans can complete their Stranger Things look by wearing their favorite series-inspired merch with these cool new cosmetics.

Stranger Things has cranked up the horror tremendously this season taking elements from genre classics like A Nightmare on Elm Street, Sleepaway Camp, and Carrie to create a much darker story. That is also reflected in the good vs evil approach to MAC’s collection. Whether it be with The Mind Flayer and Vecna or Eleven and the Hawkins crew, you can choose a side with these nostalgically spooky cosmetics.

While we wait for Season 4 Volume 2 to premiere on July 1, you can check out MAC’s new Stranger Things Collection. All products in this collection are also currently 30% off, so grab them while you can!