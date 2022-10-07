Spooky season never fails to thrill and delight, and this October Grammy-winning rap artist professionally known as Megan Thee Stallion has some sort of mysterious treat in store for fans. If any hotties are also fans of the Netflix sci-fi horror series Stranger Things, this powerhouse appears to be planning something very exciting that may currently be in the works.

The singer and actress took to her personal Instagram account to post a collection of seven photos. In the first few images, Megan is sporting some fiery red locks, and besides her stunning ensemble, upon first glance, the post doesn't seem out of the ordinary. By the fifth photo, Megan is holding up a handful of very official-looking cards with Stranger Things printed across them, her manicure sporting black widow spiders, and then the next shows the artist chilling in a Netflix chair! The post is cryptic and clearly meant to tease fans, because the caption gives nothing away. Rather than making any sort of official announcement, Megan posts three emojis: a spider, a spiderweb, and a heart.

Let's unpack what we know. Recently, Megan Thee Stallion has made the cross-over from musical artist to actress, with a guest role as Onyx on NBC's Good Girls, then again this year when she played her alter-ego, Tina Snow, in P-Valley and made an MCU cameo as herself on the Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Megan is also notoriously a fan of both horror and Stranger Things. During a day in the life with Vogue in 2019, the rapper confirmed she was writing a screenplay for a horror film, and on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon this year, Megan confirmed she shipped Stancy during an interview with Stranger Things star Natalia Dyer. Being a fan, Megan must know the importance of spiders to Stranger Things Season 4's infamous villain Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower), right?

In the show, the new big bad of the Upside Down is introduced to fans as Vecna, an overlord of the alternate dimension that's been bleeding into Hawkins since Season 1. Come to find out, Vecna is also One, one of the children experimented on in Hawkins Lab, who is also Henry Creel, an antisocial kid with psychic abilities. The young Creel, played by Raphael Luce, found solace when he discovered a nest of black widow spiders. Dubbing them "the most important of all predators," the boy revered the creature, and would later create the Mind Flayer in their image.

In Megan Thee Stallion's photos, her nails are fashioned into jeweled black widows on each finger. To be fair, it is October and maybe this is a sneak-peak of her costume, but that Netflix chair gives reason to believe fans may see the singer-turned-actress in the upcoming Season 5. While it could be a collaboration for a number of things, hopefully, we'll get a cameo or some vocal talent. We also know Megan sometimes lends her perspective to the villains. In her Vogue interview, the singer-turned-actress also revealed she likes movies that "make you semi fall in love with the villain so you have sympathy for him... 'Cause I feel like every good story you can't just necessarily kill off the villain."

Truthfully, we can't know for sure what it all means until the superstar decides to let us in on her secrets, but it's fun to speculate! All four seasons of Stranger Things are available to stream on Netflix. You can check out the photos and the trailer for Season 4 below: