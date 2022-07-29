Whether or not the Duffer Brothers will raise Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) from the dead for Stranger Things Season 5 may still be up in the air, but the beloved metalhead lives on in our hearts, and onstage. After Season 4 Volume 2 premiered on July 1 fans across the globe were devastated when the series' newest favorite outcast wasn't left standing after the dust cleared. Still, Eddie Munson went out in a pretty metal way, sacrificing himself for the safety of his newfound friends, and only after he'd mastered a soul-ripping solo in the Upside Down. On July 28, to close out the first day of Lollapalooza, the metal behemoths Metallica paid tribute to their new-generation herald, ending the epic set on "Master of Puppets," with Eddie rocking out at their backs.

For the uninitiated, a whole new crop of Metallica fans were born from the devastation of an '80s-centric sci-fi Netflix show. After Stranger Things introduced their audience to the charming Eddie Munson, a boisterous metalhead Dungeon Master in a fictional rural Indiana town, they quickly un-introduced him in the season finale. While fans took the blow pretty hard, Munson's name will surely be going down in history as one of the most adored short-lived characters of all time. One of his defining moments came not long before aforementioned demise when the high school senior wielded his electric guitar and blasted a rendition of Metallica's "Master of Puppets" across the alternate dimension, luring a horde of murderous Demobats away from his friends.

Amidst the internet's outrage, Metallica took to social media in the days after to express their delight over having played such a huge part of Eddie Munson's hero arc. Similar to the Kate Bush revival on the charts after her 1985 single "Running Up That Hill" played a vital part in the series, Metallica is now experiencing a surge of younger fans. During their performance to round out Lollapalooza's opening day on July 28, according to the New York Post, the metal band was especially attentive to their younger crowd, playfully asking, "Where have you been?" For the rest of their set, Metallica played a number of their genre-defining hits, but it was the end of the set that caught the internet's attention. Accompanied by a show of fireworks, Metallica played "Master of Puppets" to a screaming sea of fans, old and new. The moment the opening chords struck the screens behind them played Eddie's iconic scene as a tribute to their fallen friend.

Something truly special happens when pop cultures collide, and Stranger Things has been bridging generations since 2016. The mid-eighties nostalgia is joining hands with younger generations, and the series has introduced a whole new slew of fans to things like Dungeons & Dragons, Kate Bush, and Metallica. The rippling effect is that much sweeter when the icons themselves embrace their younger fans and make them feel welcomed into the community. So let's keep these metal titans streaming, keep Eddie's memory alive, and rock on!

All episodes of Stranger Things are streaming on Netflix. Watch a clip from Metallica's Lollapalooza performance below, and check out the band performing their '86 track live: