Take a trip to the Upside Down in a limited release of two Stranger Things-based items from Mondo and Funko. Collider has an exclusive sneak peek of the toys which will be exclusively released at the upcoming San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC). Featuring two of the fearsome characters from Netflix’s hit series, fans can take home a Funko of Henry Creel, as portrayed by Jamie Campbell Bower, on the day that Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) sent him packing to the Upside Down - a move that would eventually turn the psychopath into the even more powerful Vecna. From Mondo, fans can take home a very ‘80s figure of the Demogorgon, complete with two different faces.

It’s a terrible day for Henry Creel’s Funko as the character is brought back to his darkest hour. After a brutal fight with Eleven found the villainous trickster pinned to the wall, the young girl created a portal to the Upside Down that started in his chest and tore him to shreds. We now know that El’s killing move would ultimately bring about the creation of Vecna, but she couldn’t have foreseen such an outcome at the moment. The Funko doesn’t just include Henry but also has the nice touch of the wall behind him as his stomach opens up with a red and black explosion. With his brow furrowed, and his blonde hair perfectly styled in vinyl form, it’s game over for Henry.

One of the things that immediately drew audiences into Season 1 of Stranger Things was the heavy ‘80s vibes. From the character’s styles to the music, everything is deliciously of the decade that brought us MTV. Mondo’s take on the Demogorgon is perfectly crafted in that same style, with neon colors covering every inch. Around one arm, a set of Christmas lights are wrapped, giving the collectible a nice Easter egg. From the looks of it, you can either close the toy’s face or reveal the horrifying mouth of the Demogorgon, ready to sink its teeth into its next victim.

What Other ‘Stranger Things’ Merch Do Funko and Mondo Have?

Funko has long been bringing audiences tiny and cute makeovers of their most beloved characters from the hit Netflix series. Funko doppelgängers of fan-favorite faces like Joseph Quinn’s Eddie Munson, Joe Keery’s Steve Harrington, and Maya Hawke’s Robin Buckley are already available at a store near you. Meanwhile, Mondo’s 80s-riffic Demogorgon won’t be the first time they’ve offered fans the creature in toy form, as earlier this year, the company dropped another collectible item molded in the monster’s form.

Check out the exclusive first look of the Henry Creel Funko and Mondo Demogorgon above and pick one up for yourself at this year’s SDCC.

