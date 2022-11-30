'Sandman,' 'Bridgeton,' 'Squid Games,' and more are also highlighted in the impressive both.

If you’re feeling serious FOMO about missing out on the Comic-Con Experience 2022 (CCXP) like some of us here, fear not. Collider’s own Steve Weintraub is our eyes on the ground at the expo, and he’s snagged a ton of exciting photos from the booths set up on the floor. One such area is the massive Netflix installment, showcasing a handful of the streamer giant’s beloved and award-winning series, from its ‘80s hit sci-fi Stranger Things to the League of Legends-inspired Arcane.

Since 2014, CCXP has most often taken place in São Paulo convention center in Brazil. The expo, much like the famed event held annually in San Diego, California, is a place for thousands of fans of all things pop culture to gather in one place with creators and other content consumers. Each year CCXP delivers new content and teases up-and-coming films, series, and merchandise from big brand names like Netflix, Disney, DC, Paramount and so many more.

This year, we hit the ground early to check out all that the main floor had to offer ahead of the panels running from December 1-4. As is their nature, Netflix’s set-up wowed, spreading out across the room with numerous displays for a number of their hit shows. The streamer, which celebrated its 25 anniversary earlier this year, still seems to wear The Crown (get it?) of streaming services when it comes to subscribers, with around 225 million worldwide, in spite of its many competitors. This fact is due, in large part, to the quality series they continue to put out each year with dedicated fanbases.

Check out the TV series Netflix is highlighting at this year’s CCXP below:

Stranger Things

2 Images

Close

Created by Matt and Ross Duffer, or simply the Duffer Brothers, Stranger Things began in 2016 as a sci-fi adventure series that focused on a group of friends in the fictional small town of 1980s Hawkins, Indiana. Like friends-on-bikes-stories of ‘80s lore, audiences quickly fell in love with the timid Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) and his dedicated D&D-loving crew.

Over the course of 4 seasons, fans experienced the mysteriously threatening Upside Down, and have been introduced to a number of wicked villains. With the fifth and final season on the horizon, the series, along with the ensemble cast of beloved characters, quickly became Netflix’s most-watched series (recently dethroned by their latest Tim Burton-directed Wednesday). Check out the images from CCXP above, with a room designed like Eddie Munson’s (Joseph Quinn) trailer portal to the Upside

Arcane

Image via Steve Weintraub

Also featured at CCXP is another of Netflix’s Emmy Award-winning shows, 2021’s animated Arcane series. Based on the popular MOBA, League of Legends, the critically acclaimed show proves that video games can be a rich source for on-screen adaptations, though development did take a decade of TLC.

From creators Christian Linke and Alex Yee, Arcane focuses on the utopian region of Piltover and the oppressed undercity district of Zaun. The power struggle of the two cities is mirrored by the series’ origin story of League champions and sisters Vi (Hailee Steinfeld) and Jinx (Ella Purnell), and the show chronicles the power that destroys their bond.

Lupin

Image via Steve Weintraub

With Netflix’s crime drama Lupin Part 3 a year out since production was announced, the impressive exhibit at CCXP may mean good news is in store for fans.

From creator George Kay, and inspired by the stories of the fictional thief Arsène Lupin of the early 1900s, Lupin tells the ongoing adventures of professional thief Assane Diop, played by Omar Sy. Assane is the only son of a Senegalese immigrant who travels to France in search of a better life for Assane. His father takes his life after being framed for a crime he did not commit, and Assane devotes his life to mastering the skills necessary to avenge his father’s death.

The Sandman

Image via Steve Weintraub

Due to its incredible reception, The Sandman, Netflix’s adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s comic series of the same name, was quickly renewed for a second season.

The Sandman is a dark tale of Morpheus, played by Tom Sturridge, who rules over The Dreaming realm. Like the comics, the show chronicles Morpheus’ mission to reclaim important artifacts in order to restore The Dreaming realm to its former glory after his century of imprisonment.

Squid Game

2 Images

Close

With the announcement of its spinoff series Squid Game: The Challenge and the show's massive viewer reception in 2021, its no wonder director Hwang Dong-hyuk’s Squid Game is making an appearance at CCXP this year. The exhibit even features interactive challenges for Comic-Con attendees.

Squid Game, starring Lee Jung-jae, is a harrowing Korean drama series that sees hundreds of citizens, who are down on their luck financially, invited to participate in a mysterious game. The rules are simple: compete against one another in a series of popular children’s games for a life-changing sum of cash. The only catch? If you lose, you die.

Heartstopper

Image via Steve Weintraub

Also renewed for a Season 2, which recently began filming, is showrunner and creator Alice Oseman’s heartfelt series Heartstopper.

Based on Oseman’s webcomic and graphic novel of the same name, Heartstopper has enamored audiences with its sweet coming-of-age love story that follows the skipping heartbeats of friends Charlie Spring (Joe Locke) and Nick Nelson (Kit Connor). The series is a charming LGBTQ+ love note that deals with love and a slew of heavier themes like mental health and self-acceptance.

Bridgerton

Image via Steve Weintraub

Finally, Netflix’s record-shattering series Bridgerton has a towering display at CCXP, which you can see above, as well. After its premiere in 2020, this Regency-era period drama left fans desperate for more from the influential Bridgerton family. Now heading into its third season, the show is adapted from the novels of author Julia Quinn, with creator Chris Van Dusen and other showrunners making creative decisions that give the political intrigue, romances and period aspects an undeniably delicious take.

Stay tuned to Collider for more exciting news coming out of CCXP 2022 this weekend. Check out the latest booth news below: