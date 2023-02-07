If a new season of Stranger Things is about to hit Netflix, you can be sure this streamer will keep you in the loop on its imminent arrival. Netflix has turned promoting fresh episodes of this hit sci-fi show into an artform, especially since they’ve figured out how to work with brands (namely Kellogg’s and its Eggo waffles) that fit nicely into the show’s universe. The rampant promotional push for Stranger Things, though, is very much the exception rather than the rule when it comes to Netflix original programs. Typically, the streamer doesn’t do much of anything to alert the public to the arrival of brand-new shows or fresh seasons of old favorites. Though it’s become the norm for this streaming service, that doesn’t mean Netflix’s continued refusal to promote non-Stranger Things projects should remain the status quo.

Netflix’s Approach to Marketing

Image via Netflix

Netflix's tendency to not advertise its TV shows at all is not a new thing. Articles have been written about this phenomenon dating back to 2015 — the streamer doesn’t really hide this approach. In theory, this tactic is meant to save Netflix some dollars but also get people to use the binge-viewing model to help spread the word about a popular show on the streamer. Netflix isn’t fond of big billboards promoting a new season of a beloved program, but it does love the idea of people stumbling onto a new show, consuming all the episodes at once, and then racing to tell their friends about it. In other words, Netflix wants the focus to be on its “content,” not external marketing tools separated from the streamer. It’s a similar thing to the company’s lack of interest in typical theatrical releases for its movies.

This means that the biggest Netflix hits do tend to come from out of nowhere. Nobody had any idea Squid Game was going to resonate with everybody like it did before it dropped with minimal fanfare on the service. Once it launched, though, the program just gripped the imagination of viewers across the planet and took off as a rare surprise hit in the modern age of pre-calculated IP-driven streaming programs. Similarly, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story had no extensive pre-release marketing to speak of, with screener copies of the show not even getting sent to critics in advance. Everybody discovered Monster at the same time and that seemed to be the perfect launchpad for what turned out to be a massive hit for Netflix.

Image via Adult Swim

However, those are the most extreme positive examples of Netflix’s eschewing of traditional marketing working out for the better. A lot of the time, reducing pre-release promotional buzz to almost nothing just leaves challenging or unorthodox shows struggling to stand out in the marketplace. Shows hailing from seemingly big names, like Mike Flanagan’s The Midnight Club, debuted with so little fanfare on the service that even ardent followers of these artists would’ve been hard-pressed to remember when these programs were premiering.

Fans of Lisa Hanawalt's (creator of the massively popular, critically acclaimed BoJack Horseman) Tuca & Bertie were quick to note after its cancelation that there wasn't any kind of promotion for the Netflix animated program. Netflix’s default approach to promoting shows leaves programs like Tuca & Bertie out to sea without even a life raft to help keep them afloat.

RELATED: Is the Split-Season Method the Future for Netflix?

The Benefits for Netflix If It Embraces More Pronounced Marketing Campaigns

Image via Netflix

It’s important to remember that engaging in traditional marketing schemes to get people aware of your programs will do more than just make Netflix reminiscent of traditional premium cable TV shows. For one thing, there’s way more competition in the streaming landscape than ever before. Sure, you don’t see Peacock or Apple TV+ launching global phenomena like Wednesday or Squid Game, but there’s still more competition than ever for the eyeballs of viewers looking for streaming programming. More prominent advertising measures could help make shows stand out from a marketplace that’s gotten even more crowded in just the last three years.

Plus, marketing campaigns can be a great way to expand the universe and reinforce the tone of an individual pop culture property. Just look at how Cloverfield took on a life of its own thanks to mysterious viral marketing that kept emphasizing larger lore from within its fictional universe. People didn’t know what the title of this movie was when its first trailer dropped, but by the time the feature landed in theaters, it had cultivated a fanbase that had become so enamored with this property because of those viral teases. You just don’t get that kind of pre-launch hype for many Netflix TV shows, even when it’s old programs dropping new seasons because there’s no pre-release marketing to increase the excitement for their imminent arrival.

Then there’s, of course, the way this lack of marketing ties into another trait largely associated with Netflix: abrupt cancelations. If fans of now-defunct shows saw that Netflix was pushing their favorite programs with some level of creativity and passion, the deaths of these programs would feel less stinging. Netflix opting to not promote its new shows before abruptly announcing those new shows are dead because of low viewership doesn’t make any sense. How can there be any viewership in the first place if these programs aren’t promoted? There will always be resentment towards a network when they cancel your favorite TV show, but if Netflix were more willing to be flexible on its marketing plans, that bitterness would be decreased considerably.

Change Is Unlikely in the Near Future

Image Via Netflix

Unfortunately, despite there being several grave indicators that Netflix needs to switch around its promotional strategies, it doesn’t look like the streamer will be changing its ways anytime soon. Projects based around famous pre-existing figures like Wednesday (rooted in The Addams Family IP) or Monster (rooted in the horrific crimes of the serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer) have done so well for Netflix recently that it’s unlikely this company will change its tactics. Two big hits can often be enough, at least for big corporations, to drown out the sound of countless smaller problems. Still, for anyone who has been keeping an eye on the way Netflix treats its programming over the last few years, it’s clear the streamer needs to start giving any kind of promotion to shows that aren’t named Stranger Things. Eleven and friends aren’t the only Netflix characters worthy of some pre-release razzle and dazzle!