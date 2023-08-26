The Big Picture McFarlane Toys is releasing new Stranger Things comic figures as part of their Page Punchers line, featuring characters like Will Byers, Eleven, and Mike Wheeler.

Each figure comes with a comic centered around the Stranger Things franchise, making it a great way to engage younger audiences in comics while also appealing to adult collectors.

The figures are set to release in September, just in time for the Halloween season, and can be pre-ordered on McFarlane's website.

Ever since Stranger Things ended its fourth season last summer, fans have been anxiously waiting for the horror series final season. The town of Hawkins is making us wait a bit longer as we’re currently in the middle of a historic duel actor and writer’s strike. However, in the meantime, McFarlane Toys is making the wait a little easier as they just announced new Stranger Things comic figures as a part of their Page Punchers line.

The new 3-inch figures consist of two 2-packs. One consisting of Will Byers and the dreaded Demogorgon and the other featuring Eleven and Mike Wheeler. Each character is in their iconic Season 1 looks with Eleven wearing Nancy’s old pink dress, but this is specifically based on the first Stranger Things comic book miniseries from Dark Horse. The cool thing about McFarlane’s Page Punchers line is that each figure comes with a comic centered around their franchise. McFarlane has mainly focused on DC Comics up to this point with characters like Batman, Superman, and Aquaman. That being said, with an extremely popular franchise like Stranger Things, this is a great way to get younger audiences into comics while also keeping them engaged in the story with the action figures themselves. However, the 80s retro style packaging also makes these figures great for adults looking to expand their Stranger Things collection.

Our Journey Through The Upside Down is Almost Over

Since Stranger Things premiered in 2016, the series has been one of the most popular franchises around thanks to its amazing characters, compelling lore, and nostalgic hook. It helped propel the horror genre back into the mainstream with monsters like the Demogorgon and The Mind Flayer being some of the scariest around in our modern era. However, it wasn’t until Season 4 last year when the town of Hawkin’s entered legendary status. Last season finally gave the series a main villain in Vecna and an epic scale only reserved for the likes of Jaws and The Shining. Every episode felt like a feature length film in the vein of A Nightmare on Elm Street with some of the best twists and turns in recent memory. Again because of the strike production on the final season has halted, and it’s anyone’s guess when this horror series’ final bow will debut, but Season 4 left off with The Upside Down seemingly merging with the real world. That has allowed Eleven and the Hawkins crew's final battle with Vecna to go anywhere.

Image via Netflix

When Do McFarlane’s Stranger Things Figures release?

Both McFarlane’s Stranger Things Page Punchers 2-pack will be released in September. Just in time for the upcoming spooky Halloween season. Each of the sets will be $16.99. You can pre-order them now on McFarlane’s website. You can also catch up on all four current seasons of Stranger Things on Netflix now. Season 4’s trailer can be viewed down below.