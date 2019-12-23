Get a Good Look at the ‘Stranger Things’ Pinball Machine & Find Out What Gameplay Is Like

0

Gather round, Stranger Things fans, because we have the 411 on some exciting new special edition goodies tied to the massively popular Netflix series. Just ahead of the Christmas holidays, Stranger Things series creators Matt and Ross Duffer announced a series of Stranger Things pinball machines are coming very soon. This has been dream of theirs for a long time, according to the trailer announcement, and it feels extremely on brand for a show which began Season 2 in an arcade and frequently luxuriates in ’80s geek culture.

The Stranger Things pinball machine trailer includes not only an announcement from the Duffer brothers but also includes a look at one of three Stranger Things pinball machines coming out, the Premium model. The second of three tiers of special edition Stranger Things machines is currently priced at $7,699. Per the Stern Pinball site, the Premium model has “custom sculpted, interactive Demogorgon bash toy, guarded by drop targets and a rotating ramp. All models include two hideout ball scoops, a Demodog spinner, three custom ramps, and game rules that will transport players into the Upside Down.” These features are the same for the other tiers, the Pro and Limited Edition, respectively.

The Limited Edition is also a pretty special beast of a machine. There will only be 500 machines made and each will retail at $9,099. In addition to the features listed above, the Limited Edition Stranger Things pinball machines comes with “additional unique features such as an exclusive mirrored backglass, exclusive custom themed cabinet artwork, a custom autographed bottom arch, exclusive custom art blades, anti-reflection pinball glass, a shaker motor, and a sequentially numbered plaque.”

Additionally, both the Premium and Limited Edition models comes with an extremely set of unique features.

Premium and Limited Edition models feature a first ever video projector that displays images and animations directly on the playfield, creating dramatic interactions with gameplay action. The center of the playfield features a unique ramp that doubles as a screen and leads the player into a direct battle with the Demogorgon. These models also feature a new Eleven themed ‘telekinetic’ magnetic ball lock.

The gameplay description sounds like a lot of fun, too, as it “focuses on unlocking the hidden meanings of supernatural events occurring in and around the town, including the appearance of a girl known as ‘Eleven’ with telekinetic abilities.”Release date details have yet to be confirmed by Stern Pinball but it’s likely this machine could appear in 2020. That will give you enough time to start saving up in order to nab one of these incredible machines (and, let’s be honest, works of art) by the time is finally makes its way from the Upside Down into our world.

Here’s a preview of all three special editions of the Stranger Things pinball machine. Pictured top to bottom are the Pro, Premium, and Limited Editions, respectively. Get a good look with a full, front-facing view so you can properly size ’em up.