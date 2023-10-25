The Big Picture Stranger Things: The First Shadow is offering "Shadow Seats" for select fans, giving them a chance to watch the show at a lower cost, in a lottery on the TodayTix app.

The initiative aims to make tickets more affordable and accessible, allowing both theater lovers and new audiences to experience the thrill of live theater.

Along with the announcement, Netflix has released new rehearsal images featuring new actors in the roles of Joyce Byers, Henry Creel, and Doctor Brenner, giving fans a glimpse into the upcoming production.

Are you ready to take a trip to the Upside Down? With these new Shadow Seats you can do exactly that! Stranger Things: The First Shadow is teaming up with TodayTix to launch a new lower cost option to make tickets more affordable for select fans. With Shadow Seats 11 pairs of tickets will be excluded from main ticket sales, as the show plays on these tickets existing only in the Upside Down. The tickets include the front row of the stalls and will be available via a lottery on the TodayTix app, and fans can enter to win a pair of tickets starting November 3. TodayTix will begin selecting winners on Stranger Things Day, November 6, ahead of previews November 17.

Producer Sonia Friedman said:

“We are delighted to launch our Shadow Seats initiative today for Stranger Things: The First Shadow. Offering accessibly priced tickets available to all, in great locations in the house to every performance, with the hope that theatre lovers alongside new audiences can discover the joy and thrill of live theatre is something we are extremely passionate about.”

In addition to this exciting new access point to the upcoming production, Netflix has also released a new set of images from rehearsals featuring new actors stepping into the shoes of characters like Joyce Byers (Isabella Papas), Henry Creel (Louis McCartney), and Doctor Brenner (Patrick Vaill). The new images obviously don't give away much, but fans can spot a young Joyce cozying up with Lonnie Byers (Chase Brown), the father of her children and her future deadbeat ex. The images also show Dr. Brenner coming to blows with Henry Creel long before Eleven ever came into the picture, as well as new characters like Bob Newby's (Christopher Buckley) sister Patty Newby (Ella Karuna Williams). Series creators and showrunners Matt and Ross Duffer can also be spotted in the audience, watching The First Shadow come to life.

The Expanding World of 'Stranger Things'

Stranger Things: The First Shadow is written by series writer Kate Trefry based on an original story from herself, the Duffer Brothers, and Jack Thorne. Stephen Daldry directs with Justin Martin serving as co-director. While the final season of the series is still in its early stages, writing on Season 5 has resumed following the end of the WGA strike. With SAG-AFTRA still fighting for fair wages and protections against AI, it will be a while before the last installment of the franchise hits Netflix. Luckily, fans won't have to wait that long to go back to Hawkins. Along with previews of The First Shadow opening in just a few short weeks, another series writer, Caitlin Schniederhan, has written a new tie-in novel titled Stranger Things: Flight of Icarus detailing the backstory of everyone's favorite freak Eddie Munson. The novel hits shelves on October 31.

Previews for Stranger Things: The First Shadow begin on November 17, get your tickets here and download the TodayTix app for your chance to win Shadow Seats.