While British folks get ready to flock to London’s West End to watch Stranger Things: The First Shadow, series director and producer Shawn Levy (Free Guy) took to Instagram to share a video that teases the events that might take place in the stage play. The post also revealed that, even though the adaptation works as a prequel to the Netflix hit series, it will introduce elements that might be relevant for the fifth and final season of the show.

Stranger Things: The First Shadow will take audience members even further into the past: The story takes place in 1959 Hawkins — way before Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) disappeared and set the story as we know it in motion. Details of the play are still kept under wraps, but we know so far that the new story will center around Hawkins teenagers whose life gets impacted by the arrival of a new student. Three of those students are Jim Hopper, Joyce Maldonado, and Bob Newby – whose older versions in the flagship series are played by David Harbour, Winona Ryder, and Sean Astin.

The teaser posted by Levy highlights important moments from the four seasons of Stranger Things shown on the screen of a vintage TV, with a focus on the first one. Since the play’s timeline is closer to Season 1, it’s likely that the audience will witness events that tie in directly with the beginning of the series. The teaser ends with the characteristic Stranger Things red light invading an empty stage.

RELATED: Linda Hamilton Is Going to the Upside Down in 'Stranger Things' Season 5

What Else Do We Know About Stranger Things: The First Shadow?

Stranger Things: The First Shadow is written by Kate Tefry, a writer and co-executive producer in the series. The book is based on a story she developed with series creators Ross Duffer, Matt Duffer, and Jack Thorne. The play is directed by Stephen Daldry (The Crown) and co-director Justin Martin. In an official statement, the Duffer Brothers had nothing but praise for Daldry and Tefry as they shared their excitement for the play:

“We are beyond excited about ‘Stranger Things: The First Shadow.’ Collaborating with the brilliant Stephen Daldry has been nothing short of inspiring, and Kate Trefry has written a play that is at turns surprising, scary, and heartfelt. You will meet endearing new characters, as well as very familiar ones, on a journey into the past that sets the groundwork for the future of ‘Stranger Things.’ We’re dying to tell you more about the story but won't - it’s more fun to discover it for yourself. Can’t wait to see you nerds in London!”

Season 5 of Stranger Things' production is currently halted due to the ongoing WGA strike.

Stranger Things: The First Shadow is set to open at the Phoenix Theatre in West End on November 17, 2023. It will run all the way through August 25, 2024.

You can check out the teaser below: