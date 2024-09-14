The wait for Stranger Things' fifth and final season has been an incredibly long journey. The dueling actor and writer’s strike halted the production schedule last year, but the series started filming earlier this year and is currently in the middle of its shoot. We’ve slowly been getting little teasers and a handful of behind-the-scenes photos of all our favorite actors/characters on sets. However, the extra downtime in-between seasons let merchandisers release an endless amount of new products tied to the popular Netflix horror series. This included Funko Pops, Bath & Body Works scents and action figures. Now Mattel is getting back in the Stranger Things game with a new Polly Pocket-themed set.

The Collector Stranger Things Compact set has the exterior of a Hawkins Middle School A.V. Club themed walkie-talkie and opens up to reveal the series' main location, Hawkins, Indiana, on one side. The scenery includes Hawkins Middle School Castle and Castle Byers. However, on the flip side of the set there's the dreaded Upside Down. There are also six micro figures, including Mike, Dustin, Will, Lucas, Eleven and the monstrous Demogorgon. The accessories with them are four bikes and walkie-talkies along with a blond wig and waffles for Eleven. This appears to be a set mainly themed after Season 1. The Stranger Things set will be $50 and is a return to form for the classic Polly Pocket sized worlds rather than the smaller, more compact designs the brand has mainly used in recent years.

What's ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 About?

As the final season is still in production, there hasn’t been much official plot released regarding the fan’s final trip to Hawkins. When the Season 4 finale dropped in the summer of 2022, our heroes returned to their hometown united after “defeating” Vecna. However, the rifts between our real world and The Upside Down have been ripped open. This will seemingly lead to Hawkins being vulnerable to any future attacks that come its way in the final batch of episodes. Vecna was revealed to be the main threat of the series last season, and he’ll most definitely be back to get his revenge on Eleven and her friends. Whatever form that may be remains to be seen.

When Does ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 Release?

There's no concrete release date for Stranger Things' final season yet, but a 2025 debut window is likely. While fans anxiously wait for more news, you can pre-order Polly Pocket’s Stranger Things set on Mattel Creations' website. The nostalgic piece will ship on or before September 27. You can also catch up on the first four seasons of Stranger Things now on Netflix.

Stranger Things When a young boy vanishes, a small town uncovers a mystery involving secret experiments, terrifying supernatural forces and one strange little girl. Release Date July 15, 2016 Creator Matt Duffer, Ross Duffer Cast Cara Buono , Finn Wolfhard Winona Ryder , David Harbour Main Genre Sci-Fi Seasons 5 Website https://www.netflix.com/title/80057281 Studio Netflix Expand

