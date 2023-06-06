Exploring the Stranger Things universe outside television screens, Stranger Things: Puzzle Tales has reimagined the critically acclaimed series, so players can take control and experience their favorite characters as they solve puzzles and defeat the show's infamous enemies. The release of Season 4 provided fans with new fan favorites, and that—of course—includes none other than Eddie Munson. And with over 30 playable characters, the Hellfire Club leader joins the RPG game to fight the ultimate enemy.

To match Eddie Munson's eccentric personality, lead game designer Vesa Ylhäinen told Tudum that her team "went wild" in creating the new playable character with a unique ability to match the strength of the game's first main antagonist, Vecna. Moreover, apart from Eddie Munson and Vecna, Tudum reported that the newest update also includes new Hellfire Club campaigns, with Erica Sinclair's Lady Applejack variant arriving soon.

How the Game Works

Described as an RPG game styled after the "80s Saturday morning cartoon," players can develop their team of characters, including Eleven and Mike Wheeler, as well as the rest of the fan favorites, in an adventure game that will bring fans to the show's popular locations, such as Starcourt Mall, Palace Arcade, and Upside Down. Players must solve puzzles and other missions in order to defeat enemies like the Demogorgons and other villains, including Vecna.

The addition of Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) added more dynamics to the series. He became an overnight favorite thanks to his cool persona and 90s grunge aesthetic. However, like Billy (Dacre Montgomery), Eddie also didn't stand a chance. After sacrificing himself to save his friends—which was both an iconic and heartbreaking scene—Eddie died as he tried to distract the Demobats while playing Metallica's "Master of Puppets," which would eventually cost him his dear life. Apart from Quinn, Season 4 also provided viewers with new characters (both good and bad), including Argyle (Eduardo Franco), Chrissy Cunningham (Grace Van Dien), and Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower).

Now available exclusively on Netflix, Stranger Things: Puzzle Tales was first released in 2021 and was acquired by the streaming platform, resulting in its removal from the Play Store and App Store as Netflix worked on revamping it. Though the sci-fi horror series will soon meet its inevitable end with Season 5, the world of Stranger Things has only expanded through various mobile games, including Stranger Things: The Game and the popular Stranger Things: Puzzle Tales.

The fifth season of Stranger Things does not have an official release date yet, but Collider will surely update everyone as soon as new information becomes available. In the meantime, you can watch the official game's trailer below.