Netflix has announced the return of Stranger Things: Puzzle Tales, with the role-playing mobile game returning exclusively via Netflix Games. As part of Netflix's Stranger Things Day celebrations, the show's official Twitter account also released a delightful trailer for the mobile game which is now playable on your mobile device as long as you have a Netflix account.

First released in 2021, it was announced back in August that the game would become exclusive to Netflix. As a result, it was removed from the App Store and Play Store, with Netflix announcing that the game would be completely revamped. Netflix acquired rights to the game for $72 million, and that emphasized a new focus on gaming.

In a notice on the game’s official website at the time, Netflix announced, “we have had many exciting adventures with you around Hawkins, and later this year, those adventures will be bigger than ever — because Stranger Things Puzzle Tales is moving to Netflix exclusively in late 2022! In order to prepare us for this move, we will be making some changes to the current live game.” With that announcement, new players were left unable to purchase the game. However, the new version is now accessible in the app store.

Image via Netflix

The game itself has now been updated to include content based on the fourth season of the show, Volume 2 of which arrived on the streamer on July 1st, 2022. Players have to solve puzzles in order to defeat enemies. These include the terrifying Demogorgons, as well as other iconic villains. Users are challenged to “Enter the Upside Down!” with the website reading, "do you dare venture into the depths of The Upside Down? Only the bravest and strongest will make it, reaping the rewards for their risk." As players progress through the game, they are able to collect up to 50 variations of their favorite characters in the show. This includes an "escaped" version of Eleven, (Millie Bobby Brown), a "sheriff" Jim Hopper (David Harbour), and fans can even play as Steve Harrington (Joe Keery) in his "Scoops Troop" attire.

Stranger Things Puzzle Tales becomes the third Stranger Things-related mobile game to have been released on the Netflix Games platform. Stranger Things: The Game was released on October 2017. It was followed by Stranger Things 3: The Game, in July 2019. The final season of Stranger Things is only set to begin filming in 2023, so the wait may be an extended one. However, with Stranger Things: Puzzle Tales, at least fans can be given a fix of their favorite sci-fi horror show in the meantime.

