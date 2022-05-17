After a two-year wait, the much anticipated fourth and final season of the Netflix hit Stranger Things is fast approaching, and hopefully with a lot of answers. Season 3 left viewers with several questions about the fate of the beloved characters and their unfinished stories.

The Season 4 trailer only added more question marks to the queries gnawing at fans' minds as they wondered about Eleven's powers, Dustin and Suzie's relationship, the guest appearance of a famous horror movie actor, and most of all, where in the world is Hopper? Little was revealed in the trailer, but fans can be sure they'll get their answers when Season 4 premieres on May 27, 2022.

What Happened To Eleven's Powers?

One of the most crucial — and gory — moments of Season 3 was when the gang rallied around Eleven as she pulled a piece of the Mind Flayer out of her leg in the middle of the battle at Starcourt.

Once it was removed, Eleven's powers seemed to be removed with it. Whether it was the wound from the Mind Flayer or something else that was the cause, only Season 4 has the answer to whether Eleven will get her powers back before the show ends.

Where Is Hopper?

Both the characters and viewers simultaneously mourned the loss of Hopper in the Season 3 finale, who sacrificed himself in an attempt to close the gate to the Upside Down and exploded along with Starcourt.

The Season 4 trailer revealed that Hopper didn't die in the explosion as everyone suspected. The officer can be seen as a prisoner in Russia, seemingly "the American" the Russians can be seen talking about in a Season 3 end-credit scene.

What's With The Clock?

One of the most ominous moments in the Season 4 trailer was the ticking clock in the background. A large, creepy grandfather clock is seen twice throughout it, first by itself, then again seemingly sticking out of a wall for Max to find.

While several fan theories have circled the internet about what this clock's purpose is, one thing that's for certain is that it appears to be a prominent symbol of Season 4.

How Are Dustin and Suzie?

The romance between Dustin and Suzie was an unexpected twist in Season 3, and that spontaneous moment when they broke out into a duet of "Neverending Story" through the radio was even more unexpected.

Despite meeting at Camp Know Where and having several radio conversations, Season 4 will presumably answer the question of how the couple is doing, hopefully with another duet.

How Is Max Coping With Her Brother's Death?

When viewers last saw Max, she was in the middle of the devastating loss of her stepbrother Billy, who succumbed to the Mind Flayer and sacrificed himself to save the others.

Max ends up being the first person everyone sees in the Season 4 trailer, sitting by her brother's grave and reading him a letter updating him on the current state of those still there, leaving fans wondering what's happened since his death and how Max has coped.

Are Eleven And Mike Surviving Long-Distance?

Supercouple El and Mike have had a blossoming romance since the first season of Stranger Things that has only grown over time.

Season 4 leaves the couple separated with El at her new school with Will, but the trailer just may answer the question of how they've survived being long-distance. With Will not too far behind, the two are seen happily rollerskating together in a scene, assuring their shippers they're still together.

What Does Joyce Receive In The Mail?

In a blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment of the trailer, Joyce is seen running her fingers along a large package covered in what looks to be several foreign stamps.

It can only be assumed those stamps are Russian, and the package will somehow indicate to Joyce that Hopper is indeed still alive and being imprisoned in Russia, kicking off the story of how they all get their favorite Hawkins officer back.

How Much Time Has Passed?

When a time jump was confirmed for Season 4, the trailer got fans wondering just how much time had passed for the group.

Max specifically tells Billy's grave that things have been "a total disaster" ever since he left, begging the question of how long it's been since he passed during the battle at Starcourt and how the jump in time changed things for everyone.

What's The Deal With Robert Englund's Guest Appearance?

For just one second out of the over three-minute-long Season 4 trailer, a new — a seemingly creepy — character can be seen, and he's played by none other than Freddy Krueger himself.

Robert Englund joined the fourth season of Stranger Things in a recurring role as Victor Creel, who is described as a disturbed and intimating villain (similarly to Freddy Krueger), and is said to be a key part of the new season.

What Are The Russians Up To?

The Russians played a huge part in Season 3, and are expected to play an even bigger part in Season 4, especially after that end-credits scene.

While little is known about what the Russians are up to, the Season 3 end-credit scene and the Season 4 trailer confirm that they have Hopper, they have a Demogorgon, and they're opening the gate to the Upside Down and reigning terror on Hawkins in the process.

