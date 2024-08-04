The Netflix series Stranger Things surprised everyone with its rapid triumph. A sci-fi series that follows six children and is set in the 1980s didn't seem like an obvious recipe for success on paper. But the thrilling performances, dynamic casting, witty humor, and intriguing plotlines kept audiences' attention, and it became one of the original "binge-worthy" series. In 2022, during the premier of the fourth season, viewers around the world watched over 280 million hours of Stranger Things in one weekend, breaking Bridgerton's record.

Viewers eagerly anticipate the release of the fifth and final season, rumored to air sometime in 2025. Until then, classic episodes are streaming on Netflix and fans have a chance to rewatch the series and be all caught up for the big debut. With brilliant scripts and memorable delivery from the extremely talented cast, there are many moments and lines from the show that have become iconic. Here are 10 quotes that stand out and remind viewers why Stranger Things is so great.

10 "Mornings are for coffee and contemplation."

Hopper (Season 1, Episode 1)

When audiences are first introduced to David Harbour's Jim Hopper, he is a man with many issues. Suffering the loss of a child and the dissolution of his marriage, he suppresses his emotions and drowns his sorrows with alcohol. The perpetually intoxicated Chief of Police is bombarded with requests when he enters the police station in the small town of Hawkins each morning, which leads him to spout the great quote, "Mornings are for coffee and contemplation."

An unsung hero of non-morning people everywhere, the quip epitomizes the feelings of those who need to begin each day gently, rather than with gusto. It also gives viewers a concentrated dose of Hopper as a character. He has his own ideas of how things should work, and he doesn't care what anybody else thinks. It also has an undercurrent of meaning because, at that point in his life, he was probably hungover frequently as he wrestled with his depression.

9 "A neverending story."

Dustin and Suzie (Season 3, Episode 8)

If you sang this quote in your head as you read it, you are not alone. The unexpected moment of frivolity in an extremely tense situation in Season 3, Episode 8 "Chapter Eight: The Battle for Starcourt" delighted many viewers and took them by surprise. As the building tension and suspense of the season culminates in a battle against the Mind Flayer at the mall, Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) radios his girlfriend Suzie (Gabriella Pizzolo), and she insists that they sing their favorite song before she helps him.

The moment is perfect because most of the crew doubted Dustin had a girlfriend and thought Suzie was a figment of his imagination, since none of them had met her, and she conveniently lived in another town. But as the fate of the universe hangs in the balance, Suzie not only makes her entrance, but a unique demand. As the reluctant Dustin joins in, all the characters within the walkie-talkie range are treated to a very well-done musical duet of the 1984 film The Neverending Story's theme song. The sequence is full of nostalgia and no doubt reminds viewers who saw the original movie of the impact it had on their childhood. It provides a great example of the series' humor and its unique balance of drama and levity.

8 "How many children are you friends with?"

Robin

When Dustin visits Steve (Joe Keery) at his new job at the mall, after being apart all summer, it makes for a sweet and funny reunion. Steve's new coworker Robin (Maya Hawke) has noticed that a lot of younger customers keep showing up and asking for Steve. In a hilarious moment, with a fantastically deadpan delivery by Hawke, she asks, "How many children are you friends with?"

The line is a great meta wink to the fact that Steve's character arc on Stranger Things has gone in a direction that he didn't expect. Once a popular ladies' man and social fixture, his journey to find meaning and inward esteem has seen him change his behavior in many ways, and one of them is bonding with the younger members of the series, and not caring whether it ruins his reputation or not. The remark is especially funny given how many young actors are featured in the show.

7 "She will not be able to resist these pearls."

Dustin (Season 2, Episode 1)

Actor Gaten Matarazzo has been very open about the genetic disorder cleidocranial dysplasia and how it has affected his teeth. The condition causes bone and dental abnormalities and Matarazzo states that he was born with extra teeth. Due to the teeth not coming in properly, it gave him a distinctive gap. The creators of Stranger Things and Matarazzo made an asset out of it and added the element to the persona of Dustin.

The realistic element of a teenager with such a condition brought a layer of authenticity to the show. Many adolescents have to wear braces, headgear, or any other form of orthodontia. In addition, it gave Dustin a chance to exude his indelible confidence and charm. After a corrective surgery enhanced Matarazzo's already endearing smile, he proudly boasts, "She will not be able to resist these pearls."

6 "I may be a pretty sh***y boyfriend, but it turns out I'm actually a pretty d**n good babysitter."

Steve (Season 2, Episode 9)

Steve and Nancy (Natalia Dyer) had a tumultuous relationship on the show. As the events in Hawkins launched them onto paths of self-discovery, they realized that their paths should separate. As the two became friends instead of romantic interests, they were able to work together and help Nancy's younger brother, Mike (Finn Wolfhard) and the rest of the crew solve the mysterious incidents that happened in their otherwise dull town.

As Nancy continues to find her bravery in the series and becomes a fearless participant, Steve plumbs similar depths of heroism and risks his life to save everyone. Giving final closure to their storyline, Steve admits to Nancy that he fell short as a boyfriend, but he is redeeming himself as a babysitter. It is a great concrete statement from Steve, who had been floundering for a large part of the earlier seasons. Admitting his faults took courage and humility, and embracing the new strengths he had discovered demonstrated a willingness to be malleable. The line shows the audience that Steve has come a long way from the self-obsessed chauvinist he used to be.

5 "You just try things on. Until you find something that feels like you."

Max (Season 3, Episode 2)

When Eleven "El" (Millie Bobby Brown) is hurt and confused as to why Mike lies to her in Season 3, Episode 2 "Chapter Two: The Mall Rats," breaking their cardinal rule of relationships, Max (Sadie Sink) is there to help her get her mind off of adolescent romance woes. She tells her, "There's more to life than stupid boys, you know," and takes her to the mall for a girls' day, which includes a makeover. This glow-up, however, is not simply superficial. El had been held in a highly restrictive facility for most of her life, and then lived a reclusive existence with her adoptive father, Hopper, since. None of the major influences in her life thus far had been feminine. As she transitions from a girl to a young woman, it is crucial timing to see her bond with a peer female character in the show.

In the fun and empowering sequence, Max takes El to a clothing store for the first time and tells her to choose clothes that she wants to wear, not ones that someone else has picked out for her. El asks Max "How do I know what I like?" Max replies, "You just try things on. Until you find something that feels like you." And she extemporizes, "Not Hopper. Not Mike. You." Audiences get to see a new, confident side of El. As she asserts her sense of style, she declares her autonomy, which will come to quick fruition later in the episode.

4 "But, please, if you don't mind, for the sake of your poor old dad, keep the door open three inches."

Hopper (Season 3, Episode 8)

When El and Mike's romantic relationship ramps up in Season 3, El's adoptive father, Hopper, is understandably struggling with the amount, intensity, and frequency of the young lovebirds' make-out sessions. He institutes a rule that El's bedroom door must be open three inches at all times when Mike is visiting, a rule they consistently test and break.

As Hopper struggles to handle the awkward and delicate situation, he asks for input from Joyce (Winona Ryder) and offers, "Maybe I'll just kill Mike. I'm the Chief of Police, I could cover it up." Instead, she advises him to write a speech and to express emotions in a healthy way. The challenge seems insurmountable for the closed-off Hopper. But, he writes down his thoughts. He does not get a chance to share them because he gives his life to save everyone at the end of the season. As El prepares to move in with Joyce and her sons, she gets a chance to read what he wrote. The moving note gives Hopper a chance to finally voice the many feelings he had been suppressing for so long. It is poetically beautiful that he gets to see a daughter grow into adulthood, something he was denied when his biological daughter died of cancer. And in true dad fashion, he has to end with a request for her to keep the door open three inches.

3 "I dump your ass."

Eleven (Season 3, Episode 2)

After receiving a healthy invigoration of moxie from Max's influence, Eleven has a new-found confidence in Season 3, Episode 2 "Chapter Two: The Mall Rats." When she and Max bump into Mike and the others at the mall, she shocks everyone and breaks up with him, stating firmly, "I dump your ass."

The choice is great for Eleven to showcase her budding sense of self. She had been completely dependent on Mike for much of the first two seasons of Stranger Things. Initially, when he helped her and hid her after she escaped from an abusive institution, and secondly, as her first love. It was a cheer-worthy moment as Eleven showed everyone that she did not need Mike anymore and was capable of standing up for herself. It became an emancipating and exciting coming-of-age scene.

2 "Maybe I am a mess, maybe I'm crazy, maybe I'm out of my mind, but God help me, I will keep these lights up until the day I die if I think there is a chance that Will is still out there."

Joyce (Season 1, Episode 5)

This quote not only epitomizes the character of Joyce, but reiterates how the whole series began – it was a quest to save Will (Noah Schnapp). When Joyce's youngest son, Will, goes missing, she refuses to give up the search, even though many in the town think she's making it up. She discovers a supernatural way to communicate with Will while he is being held captive in the Upside Down, using a string of Christmas lights and an alphabet written on a wall in her living room.

Joyce Byers is the personification of tenacity. She has to kick and scream many times throughout the series to be taken seriously and kick and scream she does. Her undaunted determination to rescue her child and her friends when they are in peril makes her a force to be reckoned with. She follows the motivation of the series in that she doesn't care what anybody thinks about her. She sticks to her principles and pursuits and is a formidable heroine for the show.

1 "Friends don't lie."

Cast

Without a doubt, the most synonymous quote with Stranger Things is the short and significant, "Friends don't lie." The origination of the sentiment occurred when Mike tried to teach Eleven what friendship meant, a concept she had never experienced before. He explained that friends keep their promises to each other and that they are truthful with one another. After being manipulated and lied to her whole life up to that point, it was a revelation for Eleven to grasp what honesty and fidelity meant, let alone to see it in action.

The quote stands out for the series not merely because it is repeated so often, but because it rings true to the focus of the show. That a small and close-knit group of friends would stay true to each other, no matter the circumstances. That is part of the reason why Stranger Things has enjoyed the immense success that it has. The cast is phenomenal and always has been. Perhaps Netflix's bold choice to back a project that rested its success on the shoulders of actors under the age of 14 will inspire more studios to take chances on creative and innovative stories, which will give audiences infinitely more entertaining options to watch.

