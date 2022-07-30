It’s hard to believe that fans are already almost a month removed from the monstrous fourth season of Stranger Things. It was an epic season full of visually stunning horror, great character moments, and heartfelt themes. Arguably at the center of Season 4’s success was Sadie Sink's performance as Max Mayfield. However, apparently the creative team wasn’t always so sure that Sink was right for the character.

In an interview with Fashion Magazine, Sink revealed that the casting directors were hesitant to cast her for the role citing that they thought she was too old for the part. Even though she was only 14 at the time. Sink was persistent though saying, "I just begged and pleaded with them to give me more material so I could show them something fresh," insisting that the part just felt "right" for her. The producers then eventually gave her a chemistry test with future co-stars Gaten Matarazzo and Caleb McLaughlin. And the rest, as they say, is history — the day after that chemistry test Sink found out she got the role of Max.

It’s hard to see anyone else in the role of Max, especially after Sink’s powerhouse performance this past season. So it’s surprising to hear that the producers and casting directors almost passed on her audition. It’s a reminder of how grueling and bizarre Hollywood can be, but it’s also a nice story of an actress proving herself and trusting her gut. Sink, since Max’s introduction in Season 2, has blissfully shown off her brilliant emotional range as an actor easily becoming a fan favorite on the series.

Especially in this fourth season, what Sink brought to Max was simply jaw dropping. Of course, Kate Bush’s song “Running Up That Hill” was a major part of Max’s story this season, and Sink used that to explore Max’s vulnerabilities and how strong humanity can be in our darkest moments. Her mental battle with Vecna is now one of the most iconic showdowns in genre history and that has a lot to do with Sink. Particularly once you get to Max’s final moments in Season 4, Sink has cemented herself as a horror icon.

While it’s mind-boggling to believe Sink wasn’t thought of as Max right away, and she's since proven that she was the perfect choice for the part. With Stranger Things ending next season, Sink is well on her way to being one of the hottest names in Hollywood. It’s going to be a long wait for Stranger Things Season 5, but until then, you can binge the first four seasons of Stranger Things on Netflix now.

