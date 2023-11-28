The Big Picture Sean Astin's portrayal of Bob Newby in Stranger Things left a lasting impact on fans and even brought the series creators to tears.

Astin's audition for the show originally targeted a different character, but he ended up playing Bob, a role that he prepared for with help from his daughters.

Despite Bob's unfortunate demise, Astin cherished the opportunity to be part of a successful franchise and contribute meaningfully to the show.

Although he was only among the cast of Stranger Things for one season, Sean Astin made quite an impression as Joyce's (Winona Ryder) lovable boyfriend Bob Newby in the hit Netflix series. His genuine care for his would-be family, cleverness, and heroic nature made it all the more devastating when he was ripped away by vicious Demodogs right in front of Joyce. During a panel hosted by Collider's Arezou Amin at Fan Expo in San Diego, Astin revealed that it wasn't just fans who were left crushed by the scene. Series creators Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer were apparently in tears after writing out the beloved character.

"You always want to be a part of something epic and big, and you know, with Stranger Things — [audience shouts Justice for Bob] Bob deserved better, that's right," Astin said when discussing his role in the megahit franchise. "I try and capture for people, particularly young filmmakers in something, that you sort of go, the screenplay, you know it all starts with the screenplay." From the moment he read the infamous scene that spelled his character's end, he knew it was going to be heartbreaking to watch. In the service of telling what they believe is the best story though, the Duffer Brothers made a decision that was just as painful for them as it was for everyone else:

"The word—if it's on the page, "And Bob stops running, period." It's just an awful sentence to read. You know, the Duffers, I'm like 'Did it hurt to write it?' And he's like 'I was sobbing, I was sobbing writing it.' And I'm like, well you could've put a comma, "and realizes the dogs are still behind him and so, therefore, he exercises great wisdom and judgment and continues to sneak out of the building, slamming the doors behind him, trapping the dogs forever, takes Joyce's hand in his." [Audience awws] THANK YOU! I just did that riffing, but that was pretty good."

This Is How Sean Astin Became Bob From 'Stranger Things'

Close

Before he ever graced viewers' screens in the 80s throwback sci-fi horror series, Astin was made aware of the show thanks to one of his other most memorable roles from the same era the show pulls from - The Goonies. "I learned of Stranger Things coming to conventions," he continued. "People would say, 'Have you heard of this show? It's Goonies you know, because kids and bikes and 1980s vibe and everything else, and I watch it, and I'm like 'Goonies didn't have monsters.'" Despite the differences, the vibes captured the veteran actor, and he was eager to be a part of it. Playing Bob was a serendipitous outcome for Astin, however, considering it wasn't the role he set out to play initially:

"But that feeling, the 1980s it's just such a a beautiful time, and the cars, video games, and like, the clothes, and it's not the 60s, and it's not the 70s, it's like the 80s, but that franchise, it was like, now a global super phenomenon, and I auditioned, and actually I auditioned for the part of the reporter, you know who I mean? He's investigating the Russian thing. I auditioned for that part, and my daughter Elizabeth helped me with that audition, and they said 'We like it, it's good, but we have another idea for this character, Bob.' And then Elizabeth had a final, so she couldn't help me prepare for Bob. So my youngest daughter Bella helped me prepare for Bob. I got the part, and don't you think that Bella ever lets Elizabeth live it down, 'Well I helped with the one he got.'"

Even if it ended in horrific fashion, Bob will remain a special role for Astin, both because of how his daughters helped him prepare and because it was a chance to make an impact aboard an A-list franchise. "But that idea that there's a franchise, that is, it's clearly a franchise, it's clearly a tentpole thing for the platform, you know for Netflix. And then I get to be on it, and I step onto a moving train that somebody else has built, and you know, you want to do your part as well as you can and contribute meaningfully." Considering that fans are still calling for justice for the Radio Shack manager turned hero, it's fair to say Bob left a mark.

Stranger Things is still gearing up for its final season, which will likely begin filming next year following delays due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strike. Read our full guide here for everything we know so far about Season 5 and stay tuned here at Collider for more from Fan Fest.