Nowadays, Stranger Things is the crown jewel in Netflix's lineup of original shows, exploding into a pop culture juggernaut that is now preparing for a massive fifth and final season. The 80s-soaked horror sci-fi series has made stars of its actors, from David Harbour to Milly Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Joseph Quinn, and more, and has plenty of projects beyond the show that are out now or coming soon, including a stage play, an animated series, and comics. Before all of that, though, everything kicked off with a widely acclaimed first season that introduced Hawkins, the Upside Down, and the many colorful characters that get wrapped up in the supernatural happenings. Funko is now set to look back on where it all began with a new line of Bitty Pop figures that Collider can offer an exclusive look at ahead of their release.

The figures will be available in four separate boxes, with 16 unique tiny figures representing the characters first introduced throughout Season 1 of Stranger Things. As with other Bitty Pop sets, each box also comes with a stackable shelf for displaying your favorite Hawkins residents or Upside Down dwellers. The first of the four comes packed with the Demogorgon with its mouth wide open alongside two of its victims, Will and Barb, while set two features Dustin, Lucas, and Eleven fresh out of Dr. Brenner's lab, set three pairs Mike, Johnathan, and another Eleven with her favorite waffles, and set four rounds out the bunch with Hopper, Joyce with her Christmas lights in-hand, and a closed-mouth Demogorgon.

Completing the boxes of four are the mystery pops, which have a chance to give out variant figures based on some iconic moments from Season 1, including Eleven with a wig and enjoying a meal from Benny's Burgers, alongside Will and Barb figures that look a little more sickly after their time stuck in the alternate dimension. The Benny's Burgers and Barb figures are rarer with a 1 in 6 chance of landing them in each box, while the other two have a 1 in 3 chance of appearing. All 16 figurines come in at roughly 0.9 inches tall and are contained in hard acrylic cases with detachable bottom lids. Each four-pack will set fans back $15 USD.

What Happened in 'Stranger Things' Season 1?