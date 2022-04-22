We're inching ever-closer to the first batch of episodes releasing for Stranger Things Season 4. Set to release its first volume of episodes on May 27, the penultimate chapter of the 80s-tinged nostalgia trip of a horror series will see our main cast return to the small screen for the first time since 2019. Despite all the buzz about what's new in the world of Eleven and the Hawkins gang, Amazon is taking us back to the far-flung year of 2016 with some new Funko Pops based on the season that started it all.

The new Pop! Deluxe Build-a-Scene figures flash us back to one of the most iconic images of the original season: Joyce Byers' alphabet wall which she uses to communicate with her lost son Will. This Amazon exclusive line features four pieces that depict both the normal and Upside Down variants of the Byers light-up wall that can all connect into one big scene. The first features Eleven in her Season 1 getup, backed by the front half of the wall in the normal world, with the second completing the normal world half of the line with Hopper standing by, walkie-talkie in hand. We flip over to the Upside Down for the third and fourth pieces, which feature a sickly Will and the ever-frightening Demogorgon to round out the set.

Where this set truly shines is when you connect them all, giving a complete view of the Byers' house in both worlds. It's a good look at how the Upside Down twists the Byers' home and everything in the normal world with the coloration of Will and the Demogorgon reflecting the muted, hazy blue lighting of the twisted dimension. Of course, if you want worlds to collide, the set allows you to mix and match pieces to connect the Upside Down and the normal world in a horrifying mashup. All the figures will attach to the bottom of their scenes, so you can accurately portray the Upside Down as, well, the upside-down of Earth.

It's pretty easy to understand why the scene of the alphabet wall has been continuously immortalized in merchandise. Aside from being just a visually stunning moment, it's the catalyst for Joyce's hope that her son is alive — and for those not convinced he's still out there, a symbol of her madness caused by the overwhelming grief of losing her son. Moreover, it's a constant presence throughout the entirety of the season and every time it lights up, there's a haunting air about it as if the characters are communing with spirits through an Ouija board. It's also used to build suspense in some of the most nerve-wracking scenes in the entire show, including Joyce's first encounter with the Demogorgon.

Picking up any of these pieces individually will set you back $30, bringing the grand total to construct the Byers house and its Upside Down counterpart up to $120 before taxes. This isn't the first — and it certainly won't be the last — time Funko taps Stranger Things for material as it has remained Netflix's biggest original. With The Duffer Brothers returning to write and direct once again along with Shawn Levy, the heart and soul of the series is still intact heading into Season 4.

Stranger Things Season 4 will premiere its first volume of episodes on May 27. Check out the Tweet below to see the four figures together in one big homage to the season that started it all.

