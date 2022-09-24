Hawkins may be more dangerous than ever, but the 'Stranger Things' Season 4 gag reel shows that this cast still knows how to laugh between takes.

Stranger Things Season 4 took our beloved adventuring party deeper into the Upside Down than ever before. With Eleven, Will, and all their friends entering high school in the latest season, creators Matt and Ross Duffer were able to take the horror elements of the story to new heights, introducing the kids' most formidable foe yet in Vecna and upping the stakes as they enter the ultimate battle for Hawkins.

Despite the darker elements of the show's penultimate season, the Season 4 blooper reel released today during Netflix's TUDUM showcase event proves that this cast still knows how to keep things light on set. Among the laughs in the new behind-the-scenes footage we've got Jamie Campbell Bower cracking up in his Vecna suit, David Harbour and Winona Ryder winking at the camera during their Jopper kiss, Steddie tripping over vines in the Upside Down, and even a boobies montage between Maya Hawke and Joe Keery.

After the dire straits our heroes were left in at the end of Season 4 — from Max's devastating coma to Dustin mourning the life of Eddie Munson after watching him die in the Upside Down — it's almost like Chicken Soup for the Flayed Soul to watch these bloopers. Season 5 is expected to be pedal to the metal from the start as the Duffers have revealed that there will be little time in the final season for the show's usual calm before the storm at the beginning of each season. Writing on the show's final season is currently underway with the Stranger Things writers dropping new hints and indecipherable teases on Twitter like the world's most anxiety-inducing breadcrumb trail.

RELATED: 'Stranger Things' Writers Share Script for Mike and Will's Season 4 Heart to Heart

Season 4 of Stranger Things stars Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown, Noah Schnapp, Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, Joseph Quinn, Cara Buono, Priah Ferguson, Paul Reiser, Brett Gelman, Matthew Modine, Eduardo Franco, and Jamie Campbell Bower. The final season is expected to see most of the main cast returning with the Duffer brothers saying, "we want to give the characters their moments [...] We want to make sure they all land in a way that we all feel good about." Following Season 4, Matt and Ross Duffer told Collider the following about the show's final season:

"This is about everyone finally coming back. Coming back together, coming back to Hawkins. Hopper is back in Hawkins. The original group [is] back together—the original group of boys plus Eleven. The OG group. There's something interesting to re-explore some of the season one dynamics again, except on this grander scale."

Season 5 does not yet have a release date, but it's likely that the show's final season won't hit Netflix until at least some time in 2024. Until then Stranger Things Season 4, as well as Seasons 1-3, is currently available on Netflix, and you can watch the Season 4 blooper reel down below.