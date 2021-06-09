Hawkins High is fleshed out with new students and faculty.

Some new faces are headed to Hawkins, Indiana. Netflix has announced four new cast members for the hotly anticipated fourth season of its hit supernatural thriller, Stranger Things: Amybeth McNulty, Myles Truitt, Regina Ting Chen, and Grace Van Dien.

The news comes as part of Netflix Geeked Week, a virtual event revealing first looks at Netflix’s genre programming. Coverage included a video with creators The Duffer Brothers on set for Season 4, introducing McNulty, who caught their eye in her role as Anne in CBC’s Anne with an E. She’ll be playing Vickie, described as a fast-talking band nerd and apparent love interest to one of the main cast.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: ‘Stranger Things’ Star Gaten Matarazzo on Season 4 Filming and One Massive Change: “It’s Really Something Special”

Truitt, known for his role as Issa Williams on The CW’s Black Lightning, will play Patrick, a popular basketball star whose life is changed by shocking events. Chen, who played Catherine Naki on USA’s Queen of the South, will play Ms. Kelly, a caring, beloved guidance counselor. And Van Dien, best known for her role as Katie Campbell in NBC’s The Village, will play Chrissy, the lead cheerleader harboring a dark secret.

Those are some appropriately juicy descriptions, set to amp up the teen drama as our young heroes enter high school proper. They’ll join previously announced new cast members, including Jamie Campbell Bower, Eduardo Franco, Joseph Quinn, Tom Wlaschiha, Sherman Augustus, Mason Dye, Nikola Duričko, and Freddy Krueger himself, Robert Englund.

The entire main ensemble from Season 3 is set to return, which including Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Noah Schnapp, Caleb McLaughlin, Sadie Sink, Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, and Maya Hawke. Matthew Modine will reprise his role as Martin Brenner, and Priah Ferguson, Cara Buono, and Brett Gelman have all been promoted to series regulars.

Production for the new season began in February of 2020, but was cut short by COVID shutdowns. Production has continued sporadically over the past year, and is currently filming in Atlanta. It’s likely a long wait until we’ll see Season 4, but just knowing that they’re making forward progress (and adding in some intriguing new characters, no less) should make that wait at least a little easier.

No word yet on when to expect Stranger Things Season 4, but Seasons 1 through 3 are streaming on Netflix now.

KEEP READING: 'Stranger Things' Season 4: Everything We Know So Far About Filming Dates, Cast, Episode Details & More

Share Share Tweet Email

‘The Sandman’: Netflix Shares First Look at Long-Awaited Neil Gaiman Series in Production 'The Sandman' has been in various states of development since the early '90s.

Read Next