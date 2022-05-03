Netflix released a new batch of character posters for Season 4 of Stranger Things featuring Joyce Byers (Winona Ryder), Chief Hopper (David Harbour), and everyone’s favorite conspiracy theorist Murray Bauman (Brett Gelman). All three character posters show the face of each cast member looming over the Russian prison where Hopper has been held since the Stranger Things Season 3 finale.

The highly-anticipated Season 4 of Stranger Things will follow Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and her gang as they go back to Hawkins to fight a new evil coming from the Upside Down. At the same time, Joyce will do what she can to rescue Hopper from his cold Siberian fate. And, as the new character posters suggest, it looks like Murray will be back to help Joyce fulfill her mission. With so much tragedy happening in the show, it’s nice that Netflix decided to highlight one of the best comedic relief characters from Stranger Things.

While the trailer for Season 4 of Stranger Things already gives a lot for fans to chew on, the upcoming season is still shrouded in mystery. First, we know that Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin), and Will (Noah Schnapp) are trying to adjust to their new life away from Hawkins, a change that put a further strain on their friendship. Then, Max Mayfield (Sadie Sink) is still grieving her dead brother Billy (Dacre Montgomery). Max is seen floating in the new trailer, and it is still unknown if the girl will be the new vessel for an Upside Down terror or if more cast members are getting Eleven-like powers in the upcoming season.

Stranger Things quickly became one of the most-watched original production on Netflix after its release in 2016. Unfortunately, the show’s third season was released in 2019, which means fans had to wait three long years before coming back to the small town of Hawkins and all the glory of the ‘80s. Season 4 will feature episodes directed by creators The Duffer Brothers, Shawn Levy, and Nimród Antal, with the Duffer Brothers, Caitlin Schneiderhan, Paul Dichter, Kate Trefry, and Curtis Gwinn serving as writers.

Season 4 also sees the return of Steve Harrington (Joe Keery), Robin Buckley (Maya Hawke), and Nancy Wheeler (Natalia Dyer). Other cast members include Charlie Heaton, Priah Ferguson, Brett Gelman, Cara Buono, Matthew Modine, and horror icon Robert Englund playing a creepy blind man.

Season 4 of Stranger Things will be split into two Volumes, both coming to Netflix this year. Volume 1 will be released on Netflix on May 27. Volume 2 comes less than two months later, on July 1.

