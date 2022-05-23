With Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 1 dropping on Netflix this Friday, I recently got to speak with Charlie Heaton and Eduardo Franco about making the new season. During the fun interview, they talked about how Season 4 pulls from darker themes and movies, the way Matt and Ross Duffer write for every character, how Stranger Things Season 4 is a lot bigger in scale and scope compared to the previous seasons, and more.

Stranger Things Season 4 picks up six months after the events of the finale at the Starcourt Mall, and our main cast has been separated. We don’t know the fate of chief of police Jim Hopper (David Harbour), the Byers family (including Noah Schnapp's Will, Winona Ryder's Joyce, and Charlie Heaton's Jonathan) and Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) moved away from Hawkins, while Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Dustin (Matarazzo), Lucas (McLaughlin), Max (Sink), Nancy (Natalia Dyer), Steve (Joe Keery), and Robin (Maya Hawke) try to carry on with their lives. It’s a time of peace. For now…

Season 4 also sees Ferguson, Cara Buono, and Brett Gelman being promoted to series regulars with Jamie Campbell Bower, Eduardo Franco, and Joseph Quinn joining the cast. In addition, Robert Englund, Tom Wlaschiha, Nikola Duričko, Joel Stoffer, Sherman Augustus, Mason Dye, Tyner Rushing, Joe Chrest, Amybeth McNulty, Myles Truitt, Regina Ting Chen, and Grace Van Dien have recurring roles.

Image via Netflix

Watch what Charlie Heaton and Eduardo Franco had to say in the player above, and below is exactly what we talked about. Stranger Things Season 4 Volume One arrives May 27 and Volume 2 on July 1. Stranger Things was created by The Duffer Brothers.

Charlie Heaton and Eduardo Franco

Which of their friends and family ask them for Stranger Things spoilers?

Between the two of them who is the first to set and who is waiting in their trailer?

How making a TV show is not glamorous.

How Stranger Things Season 4 is a lot bigger in scale and scope compared to the previous seasons.

How Matt and Ross Duffer’s scripts give everyone a great story.

How Season 4 pulls from darker themes and movies as the series matures.

Image via Netflix

Here's the synopsis for Stranger Things Season 4:

It’s been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time – and navigating the complexities of high school hasn't made things any easier. In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down.

