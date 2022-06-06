Have you ever wondered what a day in the life of the cast of Stranger Things was like? Well, question it no more as Netflix has released a mini-documentary following the cast around for a day of filming the recently released, record-breaking Season 4. As the first moments of the day unravel, we see the familiar faces of Millie Bobby Brown, Gatan Matarazzo, and Caleb McLaughlin arrive for their on-set call time. Before filming can kick off, business needs to be attended to — in the form of a costume fitting. Colorful ‘80s clothing abounds in the costume master’s room where Brown works alongside the show’s wardrobe team to craft the perfect look for several of her character, Eleven’s, shining moments.

Next, we sit down with Matarazzo as he heads into the makeup chair and reveals his hot takes on his own at-home skincare routine. As the day rolls along, filming is finally underway! The boy who started it all, Will Byers aka Noah Schnapp, introduces returning actress Gabriella Pizzola and new-to-the-franchise actor Eduardo Franco to viewers as the cameras begin to roll. Now, the gang’s all here with Finn Wolfhard and Charlie Heaton joining in to shoot the funny arrow scene at Suzie’s (Pizzola) house. Lucas (McLaughlin) shines in the afternoon as he gets the opportunity to show off his skills on the court.

We get a quick behind-the-scenes look as to how that basketball game scene was shot with McLaughlin taking us through it all. And of course, what would a full day of work look like without a stunt rehearsal? For that, we join Sadie Sink who’s gearing up for the heavily talked about levitation scene that led to Kate Bush trending all over again. Finally, we bid farewell to the actors of our favorite sci-fi action series as they sign off for the night and end another productive day ridding Hawkins of the evil forces that threaten to tear it apart.

The first part of Stranger Things Season 4 dropped on Netflix just over a week ago and immediately shattered records to become the platform’s biggest debut to date for an English-language series. Directed by the Duffer Brothers, the series picks up where Season 3 left off after the showdown at the Starcourt Mall. All the beloved characters are back with actors including Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Natalie Dyer, Joe Keery, and Maya Hawke reprising their roles from previous seasons. The second part of Season 4 will hit Netflix on July 1, 2022, to reveal the fate of the kids and their beloved town.

While you wait for the big showdown that’s coming for us in the second part, check out the day-in-the-life featurette below to get your Stranger Things fix.