Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for Season 4 of Stranger Things.Anyone who has watched the first season of Stranger Things can attest that Dr. Martin Brenner (played by Matthew Modine) was portrayed as a villain. He was the realistic counterpart to the Demogorgon and its fantastical evil endeavors. After all, it was only through the guidance of Dr. Brenner that Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) allowed for the Demogorgon to emerge into reality in the first place. This trend of Dr. Brenner being a villainous character continued to unfold as Season 2 revealed more heinous acts that the scientist had committed, including setting up a conspiracy to take Eleven away from her mother at birth and further harming the mother when she attempted to take her daughter back. Season 3 went quiet about Dr. Brenner, which made his reveal of being alive in Season 4 all the more surprising.

Dr. Brenner maintained a critical role in the fourth season of Stranger Things as he helped Eleven to regain her powers. To do so, however, he had to subject her to a source of great trauma from her past, something so harmful to her psyche that her mind had completely blocked it from her memory. While the project is eventually labeled a success, the entire process felt less like a helpful endeavor and more like a necessary evil. Now, this isn’t to say that Dr. Brenner necessarily enjoyed witnessing Eleven suffer through these traumatic events again, but he was the one who insisted that this was the only way for her to get back in touch with her powers.

After Eleven regained her powers, she insisted on leaving the bunker in order to help her friends. While part of the project heavily relied on the trust that Dr. Brenner would allow her to leave if she desired to, this turned out to be a work of deception by the scientist as he prevented her from leaving. Instead, he took over the bunker and placed a shock collar onto Eleven as a deterrent from resisting. He insisted that she was not strong enough yet and that more tests needed to be carried out in order for her to fully unlock her true potential. His plan is quickly foiled when the United States government raids the bunker in an attempt to kill Eleven. In attempting to escape the bunker with Eleven, Dr. Brenner is shot multiple times. In his dying moments, he released Eleven from the collar and spoke to her his final words: "I want you to know…I am proud of you. So very proud. You are my family. My child. I’ve only ever wanted to help you. To protect you. Everything I did, I did for you. I need you to understand. Please tell me you understand." The scene is overlapped with sad, somber music as Dr. Brenner pleads for a response from a teary-eyed Eleven. Her heavy look of contemplation on her face leaves her with just two words and a single tear for the man that caused her so much pain: “Goodbye, Papa.”

Eleven then disappeared into the desert with her friends, and as Brenner watched the van drive off, he accepted his fate and succumbed to his wounds. The entire scene is portrayed as having heavy emotion, and it makes Dr. Brenner look to be a sympathetic character. The narrative complexity of his character in Season 4 challenged some of what audiences knew about the scientist, and yet it simultaneously re-enforced everything else even more. The question still lies of whether we were meant to sympathize with Dr. Brenner or if this was a cheap attempt at getting audiences to feel bad for a character who is, plainly speaking, a villain.

The most interesting thing about villains is that they can be simple or complex and still work well. Stranger Things itself shows that idea within the first season. You don’t need to do much thinking to understand that the Demogorgon is a dangerous creature that wants to do harm to the protagonists. Its motivation is provided on an instinctual level, and yet it still works as a terrifying antagonist for audiences to root against. If one were to place villains on a scale of complexity in terms of motivation, the Demogorgon would be on the far left where actions are done purely from instinct. Dr. Brenner would arguably fall more towards the middle of the scale, at least in Season 1. He certainly holds villainous attributes, such as leading the team that is sent to hunt down Eleven and kill anyone who she may have had contact with, but this isn’t from a desire to harm purely from instinct or internal desire. In his mind, these actions are what needed to be taken in order to secure the secrecy of Eleven’s existence.

Where Dr. Brenner’s placement of motivation continues to shift further towards the side of complexity is within Season 4. In this season, we got to see a more caring side to Dr. Brenner. He shows genuine concern for Eleven in the flashbacks to her past trauma, and a large part of the reason that he attempted to keep her in the bunker was because he was concerned that she was not strong enough to confront Vecna, thus cementing her death if she attempted to confront him at that time. Dr. Brenner never treated Eleven or any of the other children he experimented on as if they were just data. There is no mistake that he was abusive to them, using shock collars for punishments and keeping them secluded from the outside world, but to some extent, he did see them as children under his care. That is why they all called him “Papa” in the first place, and while we are in no way trying to excuse the actions he took or to say that what he did was okay, we can say that Dr. Brenner had some genuine level of care for the children, Eleven especially.

The big twist that Dr. Brenner’s obsession with Vecna (who was revealed to be One, the first child he experimented on) is what led to the events of Stranger Things unfolding in the first place is massive for the overall plot, as Eleven realizes that, above all else, Dr. Brenner is obsessed with the abilities possessed by the children he attempted to raise. Even when One grew up, he was kept under the watchful eye of Dr. Brenner at all times. Perhaps the scientist really did love Eleven like she was his family, but that love came from the conditional fact that she had supernatural powers. Eleven was a scientific anomaly, and that is what made Dr. Brenner so intrigued. When he says that he is proud of her, he is likely thinking that he is proud of how strong she has become with her powers.

Nothing that Dr. Brenner said to Eleven was a lie, at least not in his eyes. Where the deceit comes into play is when the context is given to his words. He says he did everything to protect her, but those actions included subjecting her to painful tests, keeping her isolated from the outside world, keeping her locked up against her will, and attempting to kill her friends so that she may be kept a secret. Perhaps Eleven was the closest thing Dr. Brenner had to a family before Hawkins, but it was not a healthy family if that was the case. He was abusive in every sense of the word, whether he realized it or not, and it is because of all the abuse and trauma he subjected Eleven to that she was more than deserving of denying him his peace in his last moments on Earth.

Eleven, in those few moments of contemplation, knew that the man lying before her needed to hear that what he did was okay, that despite everything he might have done wrong that she could forgive him for it. He was the closest thing she ever had to a father for a majority of her life after all, and she certainly understood that, to him, she was his daughter. Even after helping Eleven to regain her powers, though, she owed nothing to this old man who undeniably had caused her so much pain and strife, and it was nothing short of beautiful to witness as the abused acknowledged that they did not have to forgive their abuser. No matter what emotions were felt between the two, the facts stood that he was abusive, and no amount of love could excuse what he had done. It is one thing to sympathize with someone, to understand their emotions. Sympathy, however, does not entail forgiveness, and while we can say that Dr. Brenner is a character that you can certainly have sympathy for, he is not a character that deserves to be forgiven for his actions.

