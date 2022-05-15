The return of Stranger Things is just around the corner, with the first half of the beloved series' fourth season set to arrive on Netflix on May 27. With the series-changing conclusion of season 3, with Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) losing her powers and moving away from Hawkins with the Byers all while Hopper (David Harbour) is taken prisoner by the Russians, there are a lot of moving pieces across three different locations and across multiple points in time that has had fans theorizing ever since the finale back in 2019.

Along with Brown and Harbour, the main ensemble cast that was present in season 3 is set to return for the fourth season, including Finn Wolfhard as Mike, Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin, Noah Schnapp as Will, Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas, Sadie Sink as Max, Winona Ryder as Joyce, Natalia Dyer as Nancy, Charlie Heaton as Jonathan, Joe Keery as Steve, and Maya Hawke as Robin, with Priah Ferguson, Cara Buono, and Brett Gelman being promoted to series regulars. The series will also see all new characters introduced with Jamie Campbell Bower, Eduardo Franco, and Joseph Quinn joining the cast as series regulars along with Robert Englund, Tom Wlaschiha, Nikola Duričko, Joel Stoffer, Sherman Augustus, Mason Dye, Tyner Rushing, Joe Chrest, Amybeth McNulty, Myles Truitt, Regina Ting Chen, and Grace Van Dien in recurring roles.

Just ahead of the season 4 arrival to the streaming service, the world premiere of the first episode of the upcoming season was held on Saturday with members of the media in attendance. While the reviews aren't set to release until May 23, those who were in attendance are allowed to give their first reactions to the episode on social media, with most of the reactions coming out of the event praising the episodes, setting up what could be the best season of the series let.

Collider's own Steven Weintraub praised the season premiere, with special mention of the episode's focus on character building rather than rushing through the setup.

Other early reactions are also showering praise upon the premiere episode, saying that the season is shaping up to be the scariest yet for the series. It's being called the next step for the series as its more mature tone ties into the characters as they also have grown, while still retaining parts of the series that fans have come to love.

Others praised the series visual direction, noting the visually-stunning cinematography and overall look of the new season.

Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 1 will be released on Netflix on May 27, with Volume 2 coming less than two months later, on July 1.

