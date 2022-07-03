We are definitely in the endgame now, folks. The two-episode season finale of Stranger Things Season 4 is here, and the Duffer Brothers are not messing around — we haven't been this stressed since the series finale of Game of Thrones. Hopefully, you've recovered from that big Vecna/Henry/One (Jamie Campbell Bower) reveal at the end of Episode 7 because Episode 8, "Papa," does not waste any time in gearing us up for the massive two-and-a-half-hour finale ahead.

"Papa" opens right where the previous episode left off, after Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) sends One hurtling through the Upside Down. After Dr. Brenner (Matthew Modine) appears behind her and asks what she has done, Eleven turns around and looks at him with fierce resolve before losing consciousness. Back in the present time, Nancy (Natalia Dyer) is still under Vecna's trance, watching Dr. Brenner tattoo Henry's wrist as a child. When Nancy tries to run, Vecna binds her to the chair with slithering vines and shows her the future: a fiery Hawkins is being split in half as the Upside Down pours into their homes. Vecna releases Nancy back to the real world, where she fills in the rest of the crew on the horrors she saw in his vision: A dark cloud was spread over Hawkins and downtown was in flames. She saw a giant creature with a gaping mouth, but it wasn't alone: there was an army of monsters invading Hawkins, their Hawkins, not the Upside Down version.

Nancy says Vecna showed her four gates, and the group realizes that he has been showing them his plan all along. Vecna's clock always chimes exactly four times. He has taken three victims so far, opening three gates. He only needs one more in order for the fourth gate to open and for his destructive vision of Hawkins to come to fruition. Nancy says that they have no other choice but to go back to the Upside Down and kill him before he can open the last gate. Of course, the others are not exactly super jazzed with this plan. As Robin (Maya Hawke) says, "He's a number like Eleven, only a sick, evil, male, child-murdering version of her with really bad skin." In no universe would it ever be a fair fight. Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) argues, however, that maybe they can use this to their advantage. They know that he has El's powers, and they know El has a weakness: when she remote-travels, she goes into a trance-like state, just like Vecna. When Vecna attacks his next victim, they can try and find a way past his army of Demo-Bats and kill his physical body, which will be defenseless in the attic of the Creel House.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: 'Stranger Things 4': Robert Englund Explains Why Victor Creel Blinded Himself

It sounds good in theory, Robin says, but they don't know who Vecna is going to attack next. This is where Max (Sadie Sink) steps in and volunteers herself as bait: she is still marked — if she ditches her Walkman, she can lure him in and distract him long enough for the rest of the crew to go into the Upside Down and kill him. Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) begs her to reconsider, but she is resolute. She knows what she is up against, and she has survived before. Vecna uses her darkest memories against her, so she just needs to find her happiest memory and run towards it and into the light. Lucas carefully asks if he happens to be in that memory, and she laughs (we miss seeing Max laugh!) and tells him he might be. Lucas begrudgingly agrees with the plan but tells her that the minute she starts to lift, he is calling in our lord and savior Kate Bush.

Let's take a brief breather here and move over to Russia, where Hopper (David Harbour), Joyce (Winona Ryder), Murray (Brett Gelman), and Antonov a.k.a. "Enzo" (Tom Wlaschiha) are planning their next move as they try to figure out how to escape the prison. Hop and Joyce share a sweet moment when Joyce tells him that he's the hero of Hawkins. He laughs and says with that classic Hopper cynicism we have missed, "Yeah, I always felt I'd be easier to like when I was dead." He asks about El, and Joyce tells him that she misses her dad – they all do.

There's not much time for sentimentality, however. The Demogorgon is still on the loose in the prison, tearing some Soviets into shreds. When Hop and the crew hear a very familiar screeching behind a closed door, Hop cautiously throws open the door and finds a demodog, shrieking with its chest sliced open, strapped on an operating table. Hopper shoots it, putting it out of its misery. Behind another curtain, they find what looks like an experimentation lab with a bunch of demodogs floating docile in tanks. Finally, they see a gigantic chamber of shadow particles swirling around menacingly. That…doesn't look good.

Image via Netflix

They escape the prison through the sewage pipes and make it to Yuri's (Nikola Djuricko) stash house where Yuri reveals his grand plan to get them back to America: a helicopter he named "Katinka" after his first lover, who had "very round, very beautiful buttocks." Unlike the real Katinka, however, this helicopter is still very much a virgin: she has never been flown. Joyce and the rest of the crew are collectively screwed unless they can think of some other way out that doesn't involve dying inside Katinka, so they attempt to get a call out to Dr. Owens (Paul Reiser). But they have to speak strictly in code, Antonov says, because the KGB will be listening. Oh, and they might get a call back in 5 minutes, 5 hours, or 5 days, who knows? Welcome to the Soviet Union.

Back in Hawkins, Team Kill Vecna/Henry/One obviously is going to need something a little more lethal than Steve's (Joe Keery) bat or Lucas's slingshot if they want their mission to succeed. Eddie (Joseph Quinn) knows of a store called "War Zone" just outside Hawkins. Of course, biking there and back will take way too long, so Eddie has a different plan, which involves him donning a Michael Myers mask and breaking into an RV in the trailer park, hot-wiring it, and speeding off while the rest of the crew holds on for dear life. Steve drives, and on the way, he tells Nancy about his very adorable dream of having a big family, "a full brood of Harringtons... six little nuggets." Nancy looks over at him from the passenger seat with barely disguised heart-eyes, but hearing Steve talk about his future when he is at the top of the predicted death list is making us panic a little.

Image via Netflix

The crew gets to War Zone where they stock up on cans of kerosene and weapons. A heartbroken Robin is surprised to see her crush Vickie (Amybeth McNulty) there, kissing a guy. At the gun counter, Nancy runs into the only person in this show I hate more than Vecna, Jason (Mason Dye), who looks like he hasn't slept in weeks. After a tense exchange, the rest of the group manages to get what they need and get the hell out of there without Jason and his inconvenient goons seeing them.

Meanwhile, Eleven has just learned what her friends are up to. After waking up from her latest horrible venture to the past and lifting a 10,000-pound NINA tank in the air (our girl's powers are definitely back, it seems), she remote-traveled to Max's house and watched from her "darkness world" as her friends came up with their plan to kill Vecna. Petrified for them, Eleven insists that Dr. Owens send her to Hawkins to save them. Papa, of course, has other plans. He tells her that she is not ready. With each victim Henry takes, Dr. Brenner says, Henry becomes stronger. When he attacks, he consumes. Every memory and every ability of his victims becomes his. Dr. Owens says it's a risk they'll have to take and also reminds Dr. Brenner that they agreed that Project Nina would not be a prison for El.

As Dr. Owens calls his people to make preparations to send El back to Hawkins, the call cuts off and Dr. Brenner's guards come in, grabbing Dr. Owens and handcuffing him to a pipe. Eleven, meanwhile, is looking at the NINA tank one last time before the door slams shut behind her and Dr. Brenner steps out from behind the tank. Big shocker: Papa does not always tell the truth, so he isn't going to let Eleven leave. Dr. Brenner tells her that they are going to finish their work together and return to Hawkins as Papa and daughter because it's the "right" choice. Eleven steps close to him and asks if he made the "right" choice with Mama, or with Henry. Dr. Brenner says that loved Henry, even after what he did, because he knew he failed him. Eleven suddenly realizes that all this time that Papa had her looking into the darkness, it wasn't just because of the Soviets: he had her looking in the darkness because he was searching for Henry, whom he always believed might still be alive. Dr. Brenner denies that this is true and tells her that Henry has manipulated her, and now she is using her anger to risk everything.

Image via Netflix

El steps close to him again, looking him dead in the eyes, and says, "No, you. You have risked everything. You have lied. You made me look for him! The gate. The mind flayer. So many dead and all because of you. Because you could not stop. You could not let him go. I came here to try and understand who I was. To see if I…if I was the monster. And now I know the truth. It is not me. It is you. You are the monster." Dr. Brenner looks away, a tear rolling down his cheek — perhaps the only true admission of guilt or humanity we've seen from Papa so far. El turns around and uses her power to tear down the door, but he stabs her in the neck with a needle. She throws him backward, but it's too late — the drug has taken effect. She passes out and wakes up with a shock collar around her neck.

Meanwhile, the Lenora team is closer than El realizes. Following Suzie's (Gabriella Pizzolo) coordinates, the California crew is hightailing it in Argyle's (Eduardo Franco) Surfer Boy Pizza van to find "Project Nina." In the back of the van, Mike (Finn Wolfhard) confides in Will (Noah Schnapp) that he is afraid El will realize she doesn't need him anymore. She was born special, and he was just the first lucky person to realize that. One day she'll realize he's just "some random nerd that got lucky that Superman landed on his doorstep."

Will responds by giving Mike his painting (finally!), which is of the party fighting a three-headed dragon with Mike at the lead. In the painting, Mike has a heart on his coat of arms because, as Will tells him, Mike is the heart of the party – guiding the party and inspiring them. Will claims El told him what to paint, but we aren't totally buying it, especially when he continues: "That's what holds this party together. Heart. Because, I mean, without heart, we'd all fall apart. Even El. Especially El. These past few months, she's been so lost without you. It's just, she's so different from other people, and...when you're…when you're different, sometimes…you feel like a mistake. But you make her feel like she's not a mistake at all. Like she's better for being different. And that gives her the courage to fight on. If she was mean to you, or she seemed like she was pushing you away it's because she's scared of losing you, like you're scared of losing her. And if she was going to lose you, I…I think she'd rather just get it over with quick. Like ripping off a Band-Aid. So yeah, El needs you Mike, and she always will."

In the words of Eddie Munson, this is as unambiguous a sign of true love as these cynical eyes have ever seen. Will looks out the window, stifling his sobs while a worried Jonathan (Charlie Heaton) looks at him through the rearview mirror. (Wake up, Mike! Your best friend all but ripped out his heart and gave it to you!) Soon, the group decides to stop because Jonathan is convinced that Suzie's coordinates must be wrong (as if). Argyle proves yet again to be worth more than a delicious slice of pizza and points out some very large tire tracks in the sand because, yep, you guessed it: the military has found Project Nina.

Image via Netflix

It turns out that the military swarming the compound is (sort of) a good thing: it gives El the opportunity to get out. Dr. Brenner lifts El (still slightly delirious from the injection he gave her) and manages to escape with her outside. He and El are shot at from a military helicopter, and Dr. Brenner eventually gets hit in the arm, leg, and back as he stumbles to the ground. Before they can take the final shot at El, she stands up and stretches her arm out, and you know what that means: shit is about to go down. El takes down the helicopter, bringing it down in a massive explosion just in time for the Surfer Boy Pizza van to come speeding down the road, reuniting El with Mike and Will.

As El is embracing Will, her shock collar unclasps. She turns around and sees Papa, just barely alive, who has released her. He reaches for her and utters his dying words, "Eleven, I want you to know, I'm proud of you. So very proud. You are my family. My child. I've only ever wanted to help you. To protect you. Everything I did, I did for you. I need you to understand. Please tell me you understand. Please." He begs her, and she continues to look down at him, tears rolling down her face. But her face is hardened with resolve: she says nothing. She lets go of his hand and says, "Goodbye, Papa." El gets into the van and tells the boys they have to get back to Hawkins, ASAP.

Episode 8 ends with our Hawkins crew, armed with firepower, driving their RV to the Creel house, Journey's "Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)" crooning in the background. Max and the Sinclair siblings get out of the van, their faces grim as they walk into the Creel House. Get ready, gang: the battle is about to begin.