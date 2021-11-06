'Stranger Things' Season 4 will come to Netflix in the summer of 2022.

For Stranger Things Day, Netflix has revealed the titles of all nine episodes for the upcoming fourth season. Already today, Netflix has unveiled that the show is heading to California, and with these episode titles, we can start to maybe put together where the fourth season will be taking viewers.

Set over the theme and opening credits for the series, the clip says that “In the spring of 1986, the adventure continues…” Below are the titles for the episodes of Season 4:

“The Hellfire Club”

“Vecna’s Curse”

“The Monster and the Superhero”

“Dear Billy”

“The Nina Project”

“The Dive”

“The Massacre at Hawkins Lab”

“Papa”

“The Piggyback”

Of course, there are some pretty interesting titles here, especially a reference to Vecna in the second episode, and naturally, “The Massacre at Hawkins Lab” seems like a pretty ominous title for an episode.

Previously, David Harbour talked with Collider about what to expect with Season 4, saying:

“I mean, it’s bigger, that’s the first thing. In scope, in scale, even in the idea that we’re not in Hawkins anymore. We, locale-wise, we’re bigger. We’re introducing new stuff, but we’re also tightening and wrapping up in a certain direction to make it have a clear, clean, specific, and definite ending at some point, which I can’t really talk about.”

Getting further into his love for the upcoming season, Harbour also stated:

“[Season 4] is really my favorite season. I just love it. The scripts always get better and these guys, they started out, and Season One is so tight and good and intimate in a certain way, it’s so good. And these guys go in different directions, of which the fans have multiple takes on, but I will say, the writing continues to be of its particular, specific genre, whatever they’re doing each season is just extraordinary. And this, again, we top it. Like I feel it’s a big, beautiful season. I can’t wait for people to see it.”

Stranger Things Season 4 will premiere in summer 2022. Check out the video of the upcoming season’s titles below.

