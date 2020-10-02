‘Stranger Things 4’ Heads Back to Filming — Cryptic Set Photo Shared

The coronavirus pandemic has put quite the hamper in film and television production from every angle; heck, even James Bond himself recently had to move to a safer date. COVID has especially wreaked havoc on film sets, with many productions shutting down due to infections even when practicing the safest of circumstances. But, it’s 2020, and we need to take wins wherever we can get them. Thus, it’s with excitement we announce Stranger Things 4 has begun filming again, with a cryptic set photo from Netflix to boot.

We knew some details about the upcoming return to Hawkins, the Upside Down, and all kinds of spooky monsters attacking all kinds of charismatic teenagers — they’ve finished all nine scripts, there’s at least a fifth season coming after — but the actual start of production remained a question mark, given, again, the coronavirus of it all. But now that things have restarted, according to the official Netflix Twitter account, on October 1, 2020, we can do what we do best about the series: Speculate!

We see in this photo, beyond its aggressively blue, moody color correction (and the fact that this might be take 79? Eat your heart out, Fincher), a grandfather clock in the background, existing in some kind of surreal horrorscape. What could this clock be? Does it belong to the Byers family? Is it a new portal into or out of the Upside Down? Will Gaten Matarazzo put a fun hat on it and pretend its his brother? Or if you look at the clock hard enough, and squint, will you see… the release date for season 4? We just don’t know, and I cannot wait to find out.

Check out the official set photo from the re-start of production on Stranger Things 4 below. For more on the series, here’s a wild assertion about Hopper made by David Harbour.