The making of any movie or television series is a collaborative process with the writers crafting the story on the page, directors bringing that vision to the screen, and actors bringing the characters to life. A massive production in terms of both scale and narrative, Netflix's flagship sci-fi series Stranger Things follows that same collaborative nature, with the cast and crew bouncing off of each other to create the final product that we see on screen.

Volume 2 of Stranger Things hit the streamer on July 1, delivering the epic, four-hour conclusion to the long-awaited fourth season. Following the release of the finale, the Stranger Things writers took to Twitter to share which moments from the incredibly emotional episodes were improvised by their talented cast. First up, they wasted no time in breaking all of our hearts by revealing that Eddie's (Joseph Quinn) last words to Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) — "I love you, man" — came from Quinn. Shortly after the writers' account tweeted out another improvisation, revealing that Lucas' desperate, heart-wrenching wail of "Erica, help" was all Caleb McLaughlin. I don't know about you, but these two lines from Quinn and McLaughlin certainly had me in tears.

Finally, the Stranger Things writers revealed one more divine moment of spontaneity from the cast. On paper, Joyce (Winona Ryder) and Hopper (David Harbour) were only meant to have their one "big damn kiss," but Ryder and Harbour decided to add the second, more tender moment of intimacy on the day they filmed the scene. Joyce is having horrifying flashbacks to losing Bob (Sean Astin), but Hopper assures her that this time will be different with a renewed reason for being written all over his face.

Each of these moments carries an incredible amount of emotional weight through the Stranger Things finale, fine-tuning the story into something devastating and beautiful. It also showcases the absolutely spectacular instincts of the impressive ensemble cast. Eddie's death hurts at least twice as much as it would've without him using his last breaths to tell Dustin he loved him. Lucas' pain as Max lays dying in his arms is made that much more heart-wrenching by the unbridled pain in McLaughlin's voice as he cries for help to no avail. And Joyce and Hopper's well-earned romance would not have had the same level of lived-in emotion and nuance if Ryder and Harbour had not leaned into the realism of Hopper taking one last moment to kiss the woman he loves before diving into another harrowing dance with death.

Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2 is now available on Netflix, and you can check out the tweets from the writers down below.