After almost three years away, Stranger Things returned to dominate media and pop culture on May 27. Season 4 of the hit show effectively pulled everyone back into its grasp for its entire two-volume run. The chill-inducing finale for Volume 2 also ensured that we will all be tuning in when Season 5 returns to grace our screens. At the end of the season's run, we are reminded that the battle is not over yet.

With the last shot of the season ominously reminding viewers that our heroes need to be in top fighting form to take on incoming threats. In that scene, we also get a brief look at one of the most formidable fighters of the season, Nancy. Speaking to Collider's Perri Nemiroff, Natalia Dyer, who plays Nancy, revealed what it was like to film that final scene.

While the scene in question was undeniably stunning, and no doubt foreboding, fans are reminded that the reality of filming it was quite different from the cool, albeit anxiety-inducing scene. The actress stated;

That was a funny day... it was an entire day to shoot that one scene of being on the hill and looking into the distance and obviously, the shot that you see in the show is not what we're looking at. So, you know, it's kind of like ''imagine this'. We're all standing on this like very, very hot hill all day just like looking at this line of trees imagining like something terrible [and] so which moment they catch on camera, you never know. But yeah, I think, for Nancy, there's a moment of shock. I think maybe prior to that there was a little bit more calm or a little more faith in hoping that things would work out and then seeing that is just a big, ‘Oh no.’ But I’m sure, in her mind, it’s an, ‘Oh no. Okay, what are we gonna do?’”

Like Nancy, many viewers also hoped for the best heading into the finale, and we quickly realized just how wrong, and maybe naive, we were. Would it really be Stranger Things without a big cliffhanger to pull us back in for the next season, and in this case – the final season? The question of where things go from here remains grand and looming. Additionally, how each character responds to the incoming threat will definitely be an interesting point of focus and worth tuning back in for.

For Nancy, she will respond how she usually does – with logic, focus, and lots of guns. In a show that has seen many characters grow out of the comfort their small town provides to becoming brave soldiers ready to take on Vecna – and the many monsters of the Upside Down, Nancy's arc and character development have been particularly noteworthy, and easily one of the strongest of the show. It will be interesting to see how that carries over in season 5.

