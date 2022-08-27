In their weekly script-drop, the Stranger Things' writers' room released Season 4, Volume 2's final scene on Twitter. Winning the vote over Jopper, the fans spoke and the writers, as per usual, delivered in three juicy pages that ended with a resounding "End Season." This particular scene shows the main characters reuniting with Joyce (Winona Ryder) and Hopper (David Harbour) after a long season of split-party episodes, and the frightening realization that Hawkins may not be recovering from Vecna's (Jamie Campbell Bower) grasp any time soon. Goosebumps intensify.

The finale for Season 4 of Netflix's original sci-fi series Stranger Things brought fans to their knees this summer. After the chaos that was Season 3 with the Battle of Starcourt against the monstrous Mind Flayer's beast of bodies, we were curious what could top that epic showdown. The creators of the show, Matt and Ross Duffer, essentially said, "hold my Coca-Cola," and gave us a sentient and calculating villain with the raw face of Freddy Krueger and the twisted philosophy of Thanos. For a good portion of Season 4 half of our Party is investigating the origins of this mysterious new foe, while the other half is searching for Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) who's lost her powers at the most inconvenient time. When, at last, they discover Vecna's identity (both as Henry Creel and One) it's too late. Max Mayfield's (Sadie Sink) heart has stopped, opening Vecna's fourth and final gate, unleashing the terrors of the Upside Down on Hawkins.

In the script posted to Twitter, fans get to relive the tearful reunion of Jopper with El, Will and Mike (Finn Wolfhard). El realizes that Joyce's conference took her to Russia and back with Hopper in tow, and Hopper softens to the idea of his daughter's boyfriend Mike who crossed a desert to save her. The Duffer Brothers ease us into a happy ending before the camera "dollies" over to Will (Noah Schnapp). Reuniting is a bittersweet moment for Will, who slyly bared his soul to Mike, but it isn't his anguish we're seeing. Will's now-iconic goosebumps are "ARE FLARING," and while everyone is embracing one another Will is sensing the evil hasn't been defeated.

"The evil is spreading across both ground and sky... An epic shot of Eleven, Hopper, Joyce, Mike, Will, Nancy and Jonthan, standing together -- united -- in this half-dead field of flowers, bracing themselves for one last fight."

Image via Netflix

In the episode, a dark cloud passes over, and suddenly everyone is coming to the same realization: something wicked is afoot. In the script, the writers make it clear that what's drifting through the air like snow, as Mike's younger sister declared, isn't snowflakes or ash, but spores. In the episode, we saw a number of reactions to the apocalyptic scene, from Mike's mother to Steve (Joe Keery), Robin (Maya Hawke) and Vickie (AmyBeth McNulty) at the high school. Back at the Hopper's cabin, when the group walks into the clearing they see enormous plumes of black smoke rising up from downtown Hawkins, with helicopters circling to "show us the sheer, massive scale of this thing." The scene is hellish, and spores are billowing from the mushroom cloud at the center, looking eerily like Will's visions in Season 2, and the Shadow Monster from Season 3.

What the script makes very clear is that whatever's falling from this "Rift" is rotting the earth, and it's spreading quickly. The last few lines see our heroes squaring up for what the script says is "one last fight."

All four seasons of Stranger Things are available to stream on Netflix ahead of the fifth and final season. You can see the post and watch the Final Scene below: