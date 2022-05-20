There is only a week left before Stranger Things Season 4 Volume I arrives on Netflix, and with high praise from those who have seen the premiere already, excitement from fans has reached a fever pitch. Ahead of the start of the new season, Netflix has decided to provide one last tease by releasing the first eight minutes of the season premiere along with announcing the episode split between the upcoming first volume and Stranger Things Season 4 Volume II.

The opening eight minutes takes place in 1979, four years before the first season of the series, and primarily focuses on Dr. Martin Brenner (Matthew Modine), the doctor that serves as one of the main antagonists in that first season. Taking place at the Hawkins National Laboratories, the opening sees Brenner working with another one of the children in the facility that has special powers like Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), this boy is named Ten. During the experiment, something begins to happen outside, before the door to the room is blown off the hinges and knocks Brenner out. When he awakes, he finds everyone else in the facility had been killed, presumably by Eleven, which is where the opening ends.

In addition to the new clip, it was also announced that the first volume of Stranger Things Season 4 will consist of seven episodes with Volume II, which is set to arrive on Netflix on July 1, containing the final two episodes of the nine-episode season. In addition to Brown and Modine, the stars that are returning to the series include Finn Wolfhard as Mike, Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin, Noah Schnapp as Will, Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas, Sadie Sink as Max, Winona Ryder as Joyce, Natalia Dyer as Nancy, Charlie Heaton as Jonathan, Joe Keery as Steve, and Maya Hawke as Robin, with Priah Ferguson as Erica, Cara Buono as Karen, and Brett Gelman as Murray being promoted to series regulars. Additional stars joining the cast this season are Jamie Campbell Bower, Eduardo Franco, Joseph Quinn, Robert Englund, Tom Wlaschiha, Nikola Duričko, Joel Stoffer, Sherman Augustus, Mason Dye, Tyner Rushing, Joe Chrest, Amybeth McNulty, Myles Truitt, Regina Ting Chen, Logan Allen, Logan Riley Bruner, and Grace Van Dien in recurring roles.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: ‘Stranger Things’: Duffer Brothers Have Outlined All of Season 5 & Tease Season 4 Story

Stranger Things was created by the Duffer Brothers, Matt and Ross Duffer, who also serve as writers and directors on the series. The pair are also executive producers alongside Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen of 21 Laps Entertainment, Iain Paterson, and Curtis Gwinn. The series is produced by Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment.

Stranger Things Season 4 Volume I will be released on Netflix on May 27, with Volume II coming less than two months later, on July 1. You can watch the first eight minutes of the Volume I premiere down below.

Here's the official synopsis for Stranger Things Season 4:

It's been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time – and navigating the complexities of high school hasn't made things any easier. In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down.

From 'Arrested Development' to 'Alf': 7 Movies Based on TV Shows That Never Made It to the Big Screen

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author Matt Villei (437 Articles Published) Matt Villei is a Senior News Writer for Collider. Having a deep appreciation for the games, films, and books that he experienced growing up, Matt wanted to learn the inner workings of how these pieces of media were made. He graduated from Hofstra University with a Film Studies degree and a Creative Writing minor with the hope of one day making a game like the ones he grew up playing. When not writing, he plays some games, watches some professional wrestling, and spends some time with his two Golden Retrievers. More From Matt Villei

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe