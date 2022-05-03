Stranger Things Season 4 is just a couple of weeks away. There has been a ton of new information revealed about the upcoming season recently and fans got an awesome new trailer last month, but the best part of any new season is arguably the Funko Pops. For Season 4 Funko has pulled out all the stops with a huge line that includes their classic Funko Pops, keychains, and mystery minis.

On the Funko Pop side of the equation all our favorite characters are represented here. Eleven, Steve, Robin, Lucas, Will, Mike, Dustin, and Max are all sporting new 80s inspired looks. In particular, some highlights include Max holding a Walkman and Dustin rocking a very colorful “thinking cap” hat. There are also a ton of exclusives including a Walmart variant of Lucas in his basketball uniform, a Hot Topic variant of Dustin in a more dressed up look, a Gamestop variant of Dustin in a purple shirt, and two Target exclusives of Mike playing the guitar and a flashback scene of Eleven in The Hawkins National Laboratory covered in blood against a rainbow wall background.

There is also an 8-bit four pack at Target depicting Eleven, Dustin, Mike, and Lucas in their now iconic Season 1 looks. The last exclusive is from Amazon and is another flashback of Eleven in her sensory deprivation tank outfit from Season 1. Flashbacks look to play a major role in the upcoming season and these Pops only add to the mystery surrounding that.

On top of the main line of Funkos, there are also four keychains of Eleven, Steve, Robin, and Dustin. Finally, there are the new Mystery Minis that literally include every character from the series. You have all the main characters with the additions of sheriff Hopper who is all bundled up for the Russian weather, Joyce, the Demogorgon, and Lucas’ sister Erica. This wave also includes three Target exclusives consisting of Dustin in a different outfit, Eleven in her sensory tank outfit, and Dr. Brenner.

Stranger Things Season 4 looks to be the biggest story yet. From everything we know so far, fans will finally learn more about what The Upside Down actually is. Series creators Matt and Ross Duffer have also called this their "Game of Thrones season" in terms of its massive scale. The trailer released last month further emphasized that with a ticking clock, a pending war, and epic horror imagery.

The new Funkos for Season 4 are out now, and you can find more information on the line on Funkos’ Website. Stranger Things Season 4 is the penultimate season of the series and Part one will premiere on May 27, 2022, with Part Two premiering on July 2, 2022.

