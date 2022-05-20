Ever since the Duffer Brothers announced that the long-awaited Season 4 of Stranger Things would be split into two volumes, fans have been wondering how many of the nine episodes would arrive on each release date. Just one week ahead of the release of the first volume, Netflix has shared that Volume I will contain Episodes 1 through 7, and Volume II will contain Episodes 8 and 9. Given the odd-numbered amount of episodes, it was inevitable that one volume would contain more than the other, but this split definitely comes as a nice surprise with fans getting to see a significant portion of the episodes on the earlier release date.

In a recent interview with Collider, Matt and Ross Duffer revealed that while the whole season is longer than any that have come before, Episodes 7 and 9 will also be the length of feature films. In fact, pretty much every episode of Season 4 is long. Ross Duffer explains that the season is nearly double the length of each of the previous seasons despite only having one extra episode, "it's not even like nine it's almost double the length of it's like 800 pages. It's just a really, really long season." The pair had so much story for Stranger Things 4 that they knew they couldn't contain it all in eight episodes, confirming that they asked Netflix for one more. With Stranger Things being one of the streamer's most beloved original offerings, it's no surprise they said yes.

Stranger Things Season 4 picks up six-ish months after the end of the events of Season 3. With the Byers and Eleven having moved to California and most of the party well into their freshman year of high school, just on the cusp of spring break. Though our heroes have been scattered to the winds if the trailer for Season 4 is any indication they won't be kept apart for long, as a new threat enters the fight for Hawkins.

Season 3 of Stranger Things hit Netflix back in the summer of 2019, and after three very long years, the wait to spend time with our favorite kids from the 80s is almost over. Stranger Things stars Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, Priah Ferguson, Brett Gelman, Cara Buono, and Matthew Modine. Season 4 is set to have some exciting guest appearances as well from stars including, Jamie Campbell Bower (The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones), Eduardo Franco (Booksmart), Amybeth McNulty (Anne with an E), and the nightmare king himself, Robert Englund (A Nightmare on Elm Street).

Stranger Things Season 4 Volume I, containing the first seven episodes, will arrive on May 27, the remaining two episodes will hit Netflix on July 1 in Volume II.

Here's the official synopsis for Stranger Things Season 4:

It’s been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time – and navigating the complexities of high school hasn't made things any easier. In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down.

