Season 4 of the hit Netflix phenomenon Stranger Things is right around the corner. The 80s-set series about a group of kids battling supernatural forces in their small town will return with part one of its penultimate season on May 27, and today, the hype for the new season has only grown, as Netflix has released a series of images from the new season. The images tease new adventures and dangers for characters new and old, as well as new technologies.

Season 4 of Stranger Things is said to be picking up six months after the previous season, with the gang split after the Byers and Eleven move out of Hawkins. It will see our favorite crew tackling a brand new, and gruesome, mystery and supernatural force, all while trying to navigate an even bigger challenge: high school.

The twelve new images released by Netflix give fans a lot to get excited about, one of which is the brand new faces. First, we see Joseph Quinn as Eddie Munson behind a dungeon master's screen. Eddie is said to get involved with the main characters as the leader of the D&D club at Hawkins High School. We also see an image of Eddie with Steve (Joe Keery), Nancy (Natalia Dyer), and Robin (Maya Hawke) in the dark looking off-camera at something scary. We then meet Eduardo Franco as Argyle, who becomes Jonathan Byer's (Charlie Heaton) new friend. In the two images of Argyle, we see him in the background looking pretty confused, but who can blame him with all the crazy things going on in the Stranger Things world?

In another image, we see the gang left in Hawkins exploring a creepy abandoned house, which could be seen in the season’s first teaser trailer. We also see Joyce Byers (Winona Ryder) and paranoid former reporter Murray (Brett Gelman) standing in the snow in front of a crashed plane. This image gives some credence to the fan theory that part of the season will involve searching for the missing Hopper (David Harbour), who was presumed dead but last seen in a post-credit scene in a Russian prison. This is also boosted by the fact that one of the new images shows Hopper alive and a little bruised.

There are also some images released that fans can only speculate what they mean in the context of the show. With images where Nancy and Robin seem to be visiting a jail, Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin), Max (Sadie Sink), and Erica (Priah Ferguson) are holding a make-shift rope leading up to the ceiling, and Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), Mike (Finn Wolfhard), and Will (Noah Schnapp) are looking off camera at something with confused expressions. One can only guess where the story will be going. Although, one image does tease what is sure to be a funny scene as we see Steve, Robin, Max, and Dustin attempting to use a computer.

Stranger Things was created by The Duffer Brothers. They also serve as executive producers on the series, alongside Shawn Levy, Dan Cohen, Iain Paterson, and Curtis Gwinn.

Season 4 of Stranger Things premieres exclusively on Netflix, with part one arriving on May 27 and part two coming July 1. Check out all the first look images below:

