Since its debut season, the Duffer Brothers’ Stranger Things has reigned supreme as the ultimate achievement in genre hybridization. Pulling in generic elements from family adventure films to science fiction, and from fantasy to psychological thrillers, the series is one of the few shows that truly has a little something for everyone. Over the course of its run, one of the ways in which the series maintains its universal appeal is by drawing from the horror genre at a, say, digestible level. The show certainly pulls its Upside Down monsters from the horror tradition, but when arranged with all the other generic elements, these monsters typically read more like the CGI creatures from other fantasy-hybrid properties (such as Ghostbusters or Harry Potter) rather than from “pure horror.” The first volume of the show’s fourth season, though, invokes the horror genre more stridently than any previous set of episodes. Specifically, the show matures its horror elements by leaning into the iconography of the grotesque.

The nucleus of the fourth season’s grisliness is, undoubtedly, the primary antagonist, Vecna. Vecna is clearly identifiable as grotesque because of his appearance. His figure is humanoid, but since he lacks any exterior skin tissue, he looks like a towering figure of molded gore. Throughout his frame, slimy tendrils snake their way in and around his body. His fingers are elongated and claw-like with pointed nails, adding a disturbing uncanniness to his human-esque anatomy. Unlike many of the series’ previous monster antagonists, Vecna is exceptionally disquieting because of his uncanny humanness. There is real, terrifying power in Vecna’s physical presence that is more palpable than many of the monsters that have come before.

At the level of televisual construction, this is because of the decision to bring Vecna to life using predominately practical effects. He thus actually feels more real than many of the show’s monsters because there is an actual presence on screen engaging with the actors and settings around him. Vecna’s horrific power also comes from his nearness to our own reality. The sensory effect of watching and hearing Vecna’s squelching footsteps is particularly gag-inducing because it viscerally imagines what it might sound like to walk on skinless feet. The demogorgon’s roars may be eerie, but they are far enough removed from our reality that their presence does not create nearly the same affective response as Vecna. Vecna thus trespasses on the distance audiences have traditionally kept from Stranger Things’ brand of horror.

Image Via Netflix

Vecna serves as the center of the gruesomeness because his presence also informs the season’s subgeneric influences. Outside the Scream series, slashers have long preserved a reputation for being for horror fans exclusively. The subgenre’s formulaic and graphic one-by-one kill scenes make it relatively inaccessible for the horror-opposed. Slashers typically feature compact segments of storyline progression repeatedly paused by suspenseful sequences where the killer offs one of the supporting characters. Though Stranger Things is no stranger to characters dying, Season Four is the first to actually structure its narrative using the slasher scheme. Stranger Things models this formula by systematically splicing suspenseful death scenes into the overall narrative. Minor characters are murdered in similar death sequences in episodes one, two, and five, with the third and fourth episodes being dedicated to the near-death of one of the main characters, Max (Sadie Sink).

Significantly, these sequences take place in an alternate consciousness (seemingly between Hawkins and the Upside Down) where Vecna can manipulate space, very clearly referencing Freddy’s dreamworld from the Nightmare on Elm Street franchise. (This connection is made glaringly, but deliciously, obvious by Dustin (Gaten Matarzzo) explicitly referencing the first Elm Street film, and by the guest appearance by the iconic Freddy Krueger himself, Robert Englund.) Unlike the earlier seasons of the series which primarily draw referential inspiration from the more family-friendly fare of the 1980s, Season Four uses one of the most iconic cinematic bloodbaths of the decade as its muse.

The kills that Vecna carries out are also far more brutal than what has been seen on the show before. Because Vecna kills his victims from within the alternative consciousness, he is not visibly murdering any of the victims. Instead, their murders resemble possession scenes. As Vecna takes control of their minds, the victims’ body float into the air. Each victims’ arms, legs, and then jaw are all broken. Finally, as Vecna completes his ritual, the victims’ eyes are bloodily popped. Through close-up cinematography the series lingers on the images of tortured bodies being destroyed during Vecna’s kills. The bone-breaking and eye-popping sound effects paired with the mutilation fully engage the viewer’s senses, creating a heightened sense of the grotesque. The repeated graphic displays of mutilation associate Vecna’s kills with the tradition of the body horror subgenre that fully commits itself to extended sequences of corporeal demolition.

Image via Netflix

At the level of iconography, the more gruesome horror elements of Stranger Things’ fourth season represent a generic maturation simply because the horror on display is far more inaccessible for audiences uncomfortable with the genre. More so than ever before, Stranger Things wholly commits to horror. But the increased grisliness is even more significant than just to visually tie the show more closely to the horror genre. The grotesque elements of the slasher and body horror subgenres actually support the show’s thematic concerns. Thematically, the cluster of slasher films from the eighties are most concerned with teenage relationships, while body horror films speak to our concerns with bodily anatomy and change.

As the ensemble of young protagonists is now in high school, these thematic interests inform much of their individual character arcs. The tension between certain characters’ relationships is pervasive throughout the season: Mike (Finn Wolfhard) and Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) strain to maintain a relationship after living in different locations, Will (Noah Schnapp) struggles to understand his relationship with Mike, and Nancy (Natalia Dyer) and Steve (Joe Keery) uncomfortably try to navigate a romantic tension upon being reunited. In addition, much of Eleven’s arc centers on her inability to feel comfortable in her own skin and her changing relationship with her body after the loss of her powers in Season Three. The thematic underpinnings that structure the subgenres from which the season draws influence thus support the series’ own thematic interests. The maturation of Stranger Things’ characters parallels the maturation of the horror genre in the show.

Stranger Things’ greatest asset continues to be its dedication to the show’s young protagonists. The fourth season strengthens this asset by evolving its generic hybridization to accommodate the maturation of the characters. The increased visual and thematic presence of the grotesque in Season Four truly demonstrates just how much the series and the protagonists have grown up.