EDITORS NOTE: This article contains spoilers for Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2. In the epic two-and-a-half-hour finale for Stranger Things Season 4, fans saw metalhead Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) transform into a real-life Bard, triumphantly playing out Metallica's "Master Of Puppets" within the Upside Down. The moment had been teased in some of the earliest trailers for the penultimate season, and during the gap between Volumes 1 and 2 fans frantically tried to figure out exactly what tune the dungeon master might be playing in order to protect his friends from Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower).

The epic moment is right up there with Max Mayfield's (Sadie Sink) Kate Bush-Wonder Woman sequence from Volume 1, as Eddie performs the "most metal concert ever" atop his trailer, successfully summoning the demo-bats away from Vecna's lair long enough to give Steve (Joe Keery), Nancy (Natalia Dyer), and Robin (Maya Hawke) an in. Upon his introduction at the beginning of the new season, Eddie instantly became a fan favorite. And though he died a hero's death, valiantly protecting his friends and the town that shunned him, fans are rallying behind a surprise revival for the character in the show's final season.

Now even Metallica themselves are getting in on the love for the shaggy-haired, guitar-slinging, dungeon master. Following the outpour of love for the character and for their music, the band got together and paid tribute to Eddie by playing the song in a duet with the official Netflix account on TikTok.

In the TikTok, band members James Hetfield, Kirk Hammett, Lars Ulrich, and Robert Trujillo donned their best Hellfire Club merch and rocked out in honor of Eddie. It's a brief clip, but it's certain to bring a smile to your face as the band connects with fans new and old through a mutual love of rock and Stranger Things.

In addition to Quinn, Sink, Dyer, Hawke, Bower, and Keery, Stranger Things stars Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown, Noah Schnapp, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Charlie Heaton, and more. The series is set to run for a total of five seasons with work on the final installment beginning in August. We recently spoke with creators Matt and Ross Duffer who've shared that Season 5 is going to be "pedal to the metal" from the start, so grab your Metallica cassette and get ready to rock.

Stranger Things Season 4 is now streaming in its entirety on Netflix. You can check out Metallica's video down below:

