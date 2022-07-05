Legendary heavy metal band Metallica approves of Eddie Munson's glorious rendition of "Master of Puppets" in the Stranger Things season four finale, it seems. The iconic metal band took to Instagram after the final two episodes of the season hit Netflix to praise the finale, and revealed in a statement that it was an "honor" for them "to be a big part of Eddie’s journey".

For those unfamiliar, Stranger Things' season four finale hinges on a performance of "Master of Puppets" by Eddie (Joseph Quinn), as he and Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) are used as bait to distract the ugly and terrifying demobats in the Upside-Down. Continuing the show's theme of using music as a way to fend off the creatures of the Upside Down, Eddie picks up his trusty guitar to play the iconic song, shredding loud and hard enough to keep Steve, Nancy, and Robin safe.

After Volume 2 dropped last weekend, the metal band shared their excitement at having their song included in the finale in such a pivotal way: “The way The Duffer Brothers have incorporated music into ‘Stranger Things’ has always been next level, so we were beyond psyched for them to not only include ‘Master of Puppets’ in the show, but to have such a pivotal scene built around it.”

Image Via Netflix

The band noted both the song’s fitting contribution to the show and eagle-eyed fans who were able to guess it just by the trailer for Volume 2:

We were all stoked to see the final result and when we did we were totally blown away… it’s so extremely well done, so much so, that some folks were able to guess the song just by seeing a few seconds of Joseph Quinn’s hands in the trailer! How crazy cool is that? It’s an incredible honor to be such a big part of Eddie’s journey and to once again be keeping company with all of the other amazing artists featured in the show.

Quinn also revealed to Collider that he played (most of) the song himself on-camera, with only the solo being played by a stand-in guitarist. “When I read the scripts, the next morning I went out and bought a guitar and manically started learning "Master of Puppets," he said. "On the day, me and Gaten just got up on top of the camper van, and just got into it. It was very fun. I played most of it.”

Stranger Things seasons one through four are streaming on Netflix now. Check out Metallica's post below: