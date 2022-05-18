They also talk about the scale and scope of Season 4 and if they’ve thought about how they’re almost done making the series.

With the Duffer Brothers Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 1 dropping on Netflix on May 27, I recently got to speak with Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven) and Noah Schnapp (Will Byers) about making the new season. During the interview, they talked about the scale and scope of Season 4, some of the cool camera shots, if fans will be yelling at the television after watching the Season 4 finale, how it’s a wild ending, and if they’ve accepted the show will be ending after Season 5. In addition, they each talked about a sequence during the filming of Stranger Things that was a challenge to pull off.

Stranger Things Season 4 picks up six months after the events of the finale at the Starcourt Mall, and our main cast has been separated. We don’t know the fate of chief of police Jim Hopper (David Harbour), the Byers family (including Noah Schnapp's Will, Winona Ryder's Joyce, and Charlie Heaton's Jonathan) and Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) moved away from Hawkins, while Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin), Max (Sadie Sink), Nancy (Natalia Dyer), Steve (Joe Keery), and Robin (Maya Hawke) try to carry on with their lives. It’s a time of peace. For now…

Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 1 arrives May 27 and Volume 2 on July 1. Stranger Things is produced by Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment with The Duffer Brothers serving as executive producers, alongside Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen of 21 Laps Entertainment, Iain Paterson, and Curtis Gwinn.

Watch what Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnapp had to say in the player above, and below is the full conversation.

COLLIDER: I want to start with congratulations. I've seen the first five episodes of the new season. It's fantastic. Fans are going to love it.

MILLIE BOBBY BROWN: Thank you.

NOAH SCHNAPP: Thank you.

What was it like reading the scripts for the first time? Because the scale and scope of this season is massive.

BOBBY BROWN: We weren't really that surprised because the Duffer Brothers always bring it more and more as each season goes. So, I don't think we were that surprised. But watching it is a different thing than reading it. Because reading it, you're like, okay, that sounds intense. And then watching it, you're like, oh my.

SCHNAPP: Yeah. Right.

BOBBY BROWN: It's so insane.

SCHNAPP: It's so different when you actually see it come together.

BOBBY BROWN: Yeah. I think that is more that revelation of knowing that the scale and scope of it is so much bigger. It's more of a visual thing for me rather than maybe reading it on paper.

SCHNAPP: And something interesting that I noticed, what you don't see in the script, but you see when it comes together, is how they transition between all the different stories and different places.

BOBBY BROWN: I love some of the shots.

SCHNAPP: And they do it so cleverly.

BOBBY BROWN: I know exactly what you're talking about. I love that, some of those transitions and the music. In episode one, there's this amazing transition of me and then Sadie. And I just love it. It's a really cool shot that they do.

They're kind of talented, the filmmaking.

SCHNAPP: Yeah.

BOBBY BROWN: They're somewhat. They're somewhat.

Stranger Things has been such a huge part of your lives for so long, and you're in the end game now in terms of there's one more season of filming, has it hit you a little bit that you're nearing the end? Have you thought about that at all?

SCHNAPP: It's definitely something that we're rejecting to accept. We're not ready for it just yet. And I think we've said this before, but we are the last persons to accept it. You can talk to anyone before us, and we are not ready for it.

BOBBY BROWN: Mm-hmm (affirmative). No.

SCHNAPP: So it's going to be a hard goodbye when it comes, but I think we'll always be in each other's lives and always keep in touch. This show will obviously have a very important stamp on all of our lives.

Matt and Ross (Duffer) told me that episode seven and episode nine of this upcoming season are like movies in terms of the length and how much story and how much is revealed. Do you guys think at the end of the season, spoiler free, of course, that fans are going to be yelling at the television? Because it sounds like that finale is going to be massive.

BOBBY BROWN: No, I think maybe yelling. Maybe yelling. I think you're going to yell. But not too loudly, I don't like yelling.

SCHNAPP: Yeah.

BOBBY BROWN: I think you guys are going to be yelling for sure. It's a wild ending for sure.

When you think back on the four seasons, is there a shot or sequence that still gives you nightmares in terms of the challenges as an actor trying to pull it off?

BOBBY BROWN: Oh yeah. In season three, there's a shot of me falling through the dream sequence. I'm going through Billy's memories, and it was a dream sequence, and I'm doing a falling shot. It's a really cool shot, but I had to be on this insane lift. You know the baby things where they bounce like in those little baby toys? That's what I was in but really high up in the air, and I just had to keep spinning, and I just kept vomiting. So, I think every time I watch that in season three, I get nauseous again. Physically, it was so unbelievably challenging for me. Yeah, really nauseating.

SCHNAPP: I think for me, so many. I think in season two, there was one scene just at the end when they were getting the monster out of me, and it was the exorcism scene, and I was just screaming all night. It was so demanding because it was like there were so many angles and shots that they had to do. And for each shot, you have to give your all. You can't half-ass a shot. So, there's every different angle, and every different shot is just constant screaming and everything. It was all the way up until 6:00 in the morning of [he screams to demonstrate]. It was just so much.

BOBBY BROWN: I think the mic guy just probably hated that.

SCHNAPP: Oh yeah. Sorry. And then, oh my God. It was just so demanding. It turned out well, but I don't need to do it again.

Thank you so much for your time, and seriously congrats on a great season.

SCHNAPP: Yeah, thank you.

BOBBY BROWN: Thank you so much.

