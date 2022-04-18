We're even closer now than ever before to the return of Stranger Things Season 4, with the long-awaited premiere of the hit Netflix series finally set to drop on May 27. The upcoming fourth season, which will actually be split into two parts (the second of which will be released on July 1), takes place after the Battle at Starcourt Mall, which resulted in a fracturing within our main group in Hawkins, including a finale that saw the fate of chief of police Jim Hopper (David Harbour) left entirely up in the air, as well the Byers family (including Winona Ryder's Joyce, Charlie Heaton's Jonathan, and Noah Schnapp's Will) and Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) deciding to move away from town once and for all. Six months later, Season 4 picks up where the story left off, as those friends left behind — including Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin), Max (Sadie Sink), Nancy (Natalia Dyer), Steve (Joe Keery), Robin (Maya Hawke), and more try to navigate the hellish hallways of high school. But that's not the only threat in store — because a new evil is lurking in Hawkins, one that arrives in tandem with a new mystery that, if solved, could finally eliminate the threat of the Upside Down once and for all.

Back in June 2021, Collider had the opportunity to participate in a virtual visit to the set of Stranger Things Season 4, as well as get a personalized tour from some of the show's production team and speak to select cast about what's in store for their characters when the series returns this May. In a roundtable interview with Dyer and Heaton, as well as Season 4 newcomers Eduardo Franco and Joseph Quinn, which you can read below, the cast revealed what it was like to integrate the newer characters into the show, how the returning characters continue to evolve, and exploring the show's mythology and mysteries. The group also divulged what it was like to work with Robert Englund, who plays the mysterious Victor Creel, what they were excited to read in Season 4's scripts, and more.

QUESTION: This first question's for Eduardo. In the pre-taped interview, the only thing we really got about your character is that he's the quintessential '80s stoner. That's literally it. Can you share anything else about your character?

EDUARDO FRANCO: He delivers pizzas.

QUESTION: Joe, like with Eduardo's character, we don't know too much about your character either. So if you had to introduce your character to your friends, what would you tell them about him?

QUINN: It's the same way I'd introduce them to you. He's an 80s metalhead, he's a Dungeon Master, he's the head of the Hellfire Club, which is the official Dungeons and Dragons club at Hawkins High. He's really in and amongst all of the crazy stuff that I can't talk about this season.

QUESTION: You guys are new characters dropping into these established dynamics and established characters. What was it like to integrate into that?

FRANCO: Obviously, it's an incredible opportunity, but because of that, it feels so intimidating, but once you get on, everybody is so sweet, so cool. So to be able to then... At least for me, to be able to play a funny dude, especially knowing the history of the show, what they go through and stuff. It's all crazy and so hectic, but then I'm over here being stupid, so it feels like a breath of fresh air, I guess. I hope that's what it's perceived as. I hope that that's how people look at it. "Oh, that's cool. We haven't seen that guy." To come on a show that's already got its formula, I guess you could say. It's already nailed it, it knows where it's going, and it knows what it's going to do, and then to have me pull up and say something stupid, try to make you laugh.

QUINN: It's daunting, obviously. There's a lot of devotion towards this show, and you don't want to ruin it. So it's been an amazing experience. It's been surreal to be involved in something like this. It's just a huge honor, and to be able to participate in this season, and be amongst everyone trying to pull it off, it's a treat.

For Joe and Natalia, as I gather Victor Creel plays an important part in the Hawkins mystery that's going on. Have either of you had a chance to work with Robert Englund this season yet, and what does he bring to the vibe that you guys have?

NATALIA DYER: Yeah, I have, I was very fortunate and able to work with him. I don't know how much about that particular topic I can say, but I can say that he was amazing. He brought a real enthusiasm to his role, and honestly, it was just an honor to watch him work. Yeah, he was really lovely. He was obviously so cool and the role that he plays is just really interesting. I can't say that much about it, but he was great. He was so lovely and kind and sweet and really gave such a great performance. I'm really excited to see it on the screen.

QUESTION: For Charlie and Natalia, I was wondering... coming back now for Season 4, I know you can't talk about plot specifics, but is there anything that you're just excited by the scripts that you saw, maybe places that your characters haven't gone before in previous seasons?

CHARLIE HEATON: Do you want to answer first, Natalia, or...?

DYER: I can. Sure, yeah. Yes, just right off the bat, every year, getting the scripts is really exciting, and I think the [Duffer] Brothers write really fun arcs for our characters. It's new to us too when we get it, and it's like, "oh my gosh, this is what's going on." Something interesting that happened this year is, because of the pandemic and everything, they were able to write through it so that we had the whole story as we picked up filming, which was really cool.

Nancy's got some really fun stuff going on this season that's been really fun to film. One of my favorite things about it is when we have this group of characters and getting to see who's with who and what that relationship is like, and introducing them to other parts of this group. It's really fun to play with just all of these people who are so lovely to work with.

HEATON: For me, the big thing at the end of last season was my family and Eleven going out to California. We actually haven't really got around to the filming part yet. We're getting to read it. It was quite a big change for Jonathan, obviously, and Nancy, their relationship. They're now doing this long-distance thing, and I think that's kind of coming to terms with what the future looks like for them as people and them as a relationship. I've kind of met this new friend, Eduardo, who has an influence on Jonathan for sure. Just being totally isolated from the Hawkins kind of people, it's different. So yeah.

QUESTION: For Natalia, throughout all the previous three seasons, you've been kind of exploring mysteries and investigating things. Will that continue in Season 4 with the Creel house and all of that?

DYER: Oh, yeah. I just feel like that's so part of who Nancy is and who she's progressively become just curious and investigative and just trying to get to the bottom of things. So, yeah, I would say that that is very much still at play for her.

For Natalia and Charlie, you guys have lived with these characters for such a long time now that we're going into Season 4. Was there anything that you really wanted to bring to these characters in Season 4? Like an evolution, some input that you wanted to work with on these characters?

DYER: Hmm. I feel like I throw things to the Duffers sometimes, but I don't think they generally take too many suggestions, which is that they're great writers. I think they have an inherent feel of where these... what's a reasonable but exciting direction for these characters to go. So I tend to trust them. There might be small things on the day, but I think generally they have a pretty good sense of what they want to do with them.

What is a relationship dynamic between your character and another that you didn't get a chance to explore previously and are excited to for this season?

HEATON: That's kind of a hard question to answer for the new people, but then also for us to not give away too much.

FRANCO: I feel like me and Jonathan were connected spiritually, though. Long-distance.

HEATON: That's right.

FRANCO: So to finally physically embrace each other, it's definitely eye-opening. I'm just kidding.

QUESTION: For Charlie and Eduardo, we heard Hawkins has this Nightmare on Elm Street thing going on, the Russian arc has this Indiana Jones feel. Is the California arc like Dazed and Confused? How would you describe that part of the story?

FRANCO: Yeah. Yeah. It's supposed to be exactly that, like E.T., like that vibe, you get what I'm saying? Like Charlie said, we still haven't gotten around to that, but hopefully, we do, that'd be great. I'd love to be a part of the show. It's so different from what has been shown in the previous stuff.

HEATON: Yeah. I don't think we've explored this theme in our show so far. It had some... E.T. and... not E.T., but obviously over the years have kind of varied, but it was kind of an 80s nostalgia where this is a different take on an 80s representation, I guess.

FRANCO: Fast Times [at Ridgemont High].

CHARLIE: Fast Times. Yeah. Lord of the Flies?

Part 1 of Stranger Things Season 4 will premiere May 27 on Netflix.

