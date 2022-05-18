They also reveal what ‘Stranger Things’ fans would be surprised to learn about the making of the series.

With Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 1 arriving on Netflix May 27, I recently got to speak with Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler), Maya Hawke (Robin Buckley), Joe Keery (Steve Harrington), and new cast member Joseph Quinn (Eddie Munson) about making the new season. During the fun interview, they talked about who always nails it on the first take, who is the last one to leave their trailer, what fans would be surprised to learn about the making of Stranger Things, why they love the writing and how each character has a journey, and more.

Stranger Things Season 4 picks up six months after the events of the finale at the Starcourt Mall, and our main cast has been separated. The cast is also made up of Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers), David Harbour (Jim Hopper), Brett Gelman (Murray), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), Noah Schnapp (Will Byers), Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield), Charlie Heaton (Jonathan Byers), Priah Ferguson (Erica Sinclair), Cara Buono (Karen Wheeler) and Matthew Modine (Dr. Brenner).

Additional cast members in Season 4 are Jamie Campbell Bower (Peter Ballard), Eduardo Franco (Argyle), Sherman Augustus (Lt. Colonel Sullivan), Mason Dye (Jason Carver), Nikola Djuricko (Yuri), Tom Wlaschiha (Dmitri), Myles Truitt (Patrick), Regina Ting Chen (Ms. Kelly), Grace Van Dien (Chrissy), Logan Riley Bruner (Fred Benson), Logan Allen (Jake), Elodie Grace Orkin (Angela), John Reynolds (Officer Callahan), Rob Morgan (Chief Powell), Amybeth McNulty (Vickie) and Robert Englund (Victor Creel).

Watch what Natalia Dyer, Maya Hawke, Joe Keery, and Joseph Quinn had to say in the player above, and below is exactly what we talked about. Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 1 arrives May 27 and Volume 2 on July 1. Stranger Things is produced by Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment with The Duffer Brothers serving as executive producers, alongside Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen of 21 Laps Entertainment, Iain Paterson, and Curtis Gwinn.

Natalia Dyer, Maya Hawke, Joe Keery, and Joseph Quinn

Who always nails it on the first take?

Who is the last one to leave their trailer?

Who correctly guessed where Season 4 was going after reading the first few scripts?

How the writing on the series gives every character a journey every season.

What would fans be surprised to learn about the making of the series?

Here's the synopsis for Stranger Things Season 4:

It’s been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time – and navigating the complexities of high school hasn't made things any easier. In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down.

