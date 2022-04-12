Netflix released a new batch of images for Season 4 of Stranger Things, featuring familiar faces and new monsters from the Upside Down. The frames are taken straight from the series’ latest trailer, giving us a closer look at the creepy threats that Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and the gang will have to face in the upcoming season.

The images present us with the new look of Eleven, Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin), and Will (Noah Schnapp) as the cast keeps growing inside the series timeline. The whole gang is trying to adjust to their new life after the explosive events of Season 3, which forced the Byers family to move away from Hawkins. There are also two images dedicated to Max Mayfield (Sadie Sink), who’s still grieving her dead brother Billy (Dacre Montgomery). However, in one of the images, Max is seen floating in the cemetery, which might tease the girl is either under the influence of an unknown entity or getting some superpowers herself.

The new images also give us a fresh look at Eleven’s training, when the girl was still being raised as a weapon by an evil scientist. Eleven lost her powers at the end of Season 3, but she’ll have to get them back to face a new monster coming from the Upside Down. The creature, a humanoid with multiple tentacles, is shown in detail in another image, allowing fans to get a clear look at what seems to be Season 4’s main enemy. There’s also a disturbing image of a blind man with wounded eyes, teasing the creepiness of the upcoming season.

Image via Netflix

RELATED:‌ 'Stranger Things' Season 4: Matt Duffer Calls It Their “'Game of Thrones' Season"

Stranger Things quickly became one of the most-watched original production on Netflix after its release in 2016. Unfortunately, the show’s third season was released in 2019, which means fans had to wait three long years before coming back to the small town of Hawkins and all the glory of the ‘80s. Season 4 will feature episodes directed by creators The Duffer Brothers, Shawn Levy, and Nimród Antal, with the Duffer Brothers, Caitlin Schneiderhan, Paul Dichter, Kate Trefry, and Curtis Gwinn serving as writers.

Season 4 also sees the return of Joyce Byers (Winona Ryder), Chief Hopper (David Harbour), Steve Harrington (Joe Keery), Robin Buckley (Maya Hawke), and Nancy Wheeler (Natalia Dyer). Season 4 also stars Charlie Heaton, Priah Ferguson, Brett Gelman, Cara Buono, Matthew Modine, and horror icon Robert Englund.

Season 4 of Stranger Things will be split into two Volumes, both coming to Netflix this year. Volume 1 will be released on Netflix on May 27. Volume 2 comes less than two months later, on July 1.

Check out the new images below.

Image via Netflix

Image via Netflix

Image via Netflix

Image via Netflix

Image via Netflix

Image via Netflix

Image via Netflix

Image via Netflix

Image via Netflix

Image via Netflix

Image via Netflix

Image via Netflix

10 Best 'Stranger Things' Episodes to Rewatch Before Season 4 (Based on IMDb Ratings)

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Marco Vito Oddo (1214 Articles Published) Marco Vito Oddo is a writer, journalist, and game designer. Passionate about superhero comic books, horror films, and indie games, he writes for Collider and develops games for Mother's Touch Games. More From Marco Vito Oddo