Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 1.

Throughout Stranger Things, Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) has been on a journey of empowerment. In Season 1, she escapes Hawkins Lab, where she was forced to undergo experiments by an abusive father figure, Dr. Martin Brenner (Matthew Modine). She finds friends and allies, and helps save the town from a Demogorgon with her powers. Season 2 sees Eleven learning how to control her powers from her “sister” Kali (Linnea Berthelsen), who also escaped Brenner. She learns that she has a choice in how she uses her abilities and once again saves the town. In Season 3, Eleven finds a balance between the savior role she was thrust into and living life as a normal teen. She loses her powers, but seems to have a future ahead of her where she’s free to make her own choices without the pressure of being the one and only savior of Hawkins. However, Season 4 Part 1 sends Eleven backward in this journey by taking away her agency and framing her as a monstrous “other.”

Instead of finding ways for Eleven to empower herself in her new normal life, this season frames her as a monster from the beginning. The first episode starts with a flashback to Eleven’s time at Hawkins Lab. We see glimpses of a bloody massacre of the other children that ends with Eleven standing alone with blood on her clothes and Brenner asking “What have you done?”. We’ve seen Eleven kill agents to protect herself, but to imply that Eleven is responsible for killing other children is something else. It implies a monstrous side to Eleven that other seasons have been doing so well to avoid. As she relives repressed memories from her time at the lab, she catches glimpses of this day that only reinforce to her, and us, that she is responsible for the massacre.

Brenner and Owens (Paul Reiser) are aware of this, but do nothing to reassure her that she isn’t directly responsible. She confesses to Brenner that she feels like a monster, but he does little to convince her otherwise. He makes a speech about how monsters and superheroes are a fantasy, and that reality is more complicated than that, but is never direct or honest with Eleven about who really killed those children. Brenner makes a vague comment about Eleven having demons in her past, but is more concerned about the experiments bringing her powers back than Eleven’s mental state.

Image via Netflix

While the show likes to remind us that it is Eleven’s choice to go through these experiments, it’s important to remember that Eleven is still just a child who has spent her time without abilities feeling powerless and “othered” because of bullies at her high school. When she does stand up for herself at the skating rink, she is later arrested and treated like a monster by the officers interrogating her. But, she trusts Dr. Owens, and is willing to do anything to feel in control again. When he comes to her with promises of returning her powers and helping Hawkins and her friends, how could she say no? Owens knows this, and uses that to his advantage to get her to come willingly. He also fails to disclose that Brenner is alive and in charge of the project because he knows that Eleven was traumatized by her time with him. Eleven is manipulated into believing that she is in control, when in reality she has no say in her fate. She is thrown into this experiment by Brenner and Owens without context or preparation for what she’s about to face.

But it’s not just in the real world where Eleven faces manipulation, bullying, and a lack of control. Even in her memories, it feels like things are happening to Eleven rather than because of Eleven, because “present” Eleven is watching these things happen just like we are. These events have already occurred and therefore no matter what Eleven does while reliving these memories, she can’t change the outcome. “Present” Eleven is powerless to stop the bullying she faces at the hands of the other children in the lab. She can’t do anything to stop herself from trusting One (Jamie Campbell Bower) and helping him escape. No matter what Eleven does while in the machine, she can’t undo sending him to the Upside Down and accidentally creating Vecna. The purpose of these scenes is expository. The show uses Eleven to reveal important plot details instead of letting her get involved directly in the action. Rather than working with her friends to investigate Vecna, she has to relive her past trauma to push the plot forward.

Image via Netflix

Framing Eleven, a powerful female character, as the “monstrous other” isn’t fair. She has worked so hard to empower herself and gain control over her life that this feels like a massive step backwards for her character. It doesn’t matter that Eleven is eventually revealed to not be the killer – letting her, and us, believe that she is capable of that much violence is damaging enough. The bullying she faces and the desperation the military shows in finding her only add to the “othering” of Eleven. Even though she spends the majority of this season literally getting her powers back, forcing her back into the hands of her abuser to do so is far from empowering. Working with Owens and Brenner willingly is seemingly the only option she has to “redeem” herself for her past actions.

Truthfully, Eleven shouldn’t have to go through all of this to prove herself worthy. She’s gone through so much trauma and still been selfless enough to save Hawkins from the Upside Down on numerous occasions. She was so young when One manipulated her into freeing him, that she shouldn’t be held responsible for his actions by Brenner, the military, or the show itself. She is the one who stopped him from being free in our world by sending him to the Upside Down. Eleven deserves to feel empowered, with or without abilities, and this season of Stranger Things fails to give her that.