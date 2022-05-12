Netflix released a new poster for Season 4 of Stranger Things inspired by 80s horror film aesthetics. Mimicking a cover from a horror B-movie, the new poster features a drawing of the entire recurring cast of Stranger Thing’s Season 4, including the new monster who’s coming to torment Hawkins.

The new poster features the series' core cast of lovable losers, including Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin), Will (Noah Schnapp), Max (Sadie Sink), and the superpowered Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown). In the upcoming season, Eleven and the Byers family moved away from Hawkins and are trying to adjust to a normal life. However, when a new menace threatens to escape the Upside Down, Eleven and her friends need to return to the haunted town and stop a monster called Vecna from escaping into our dimension. The monster is also part of the poster, lurking menacingly above Hawkins with its cold blue gaze.

The new poster also features Joyce Byers (Winona Ryder) and Murray Bauman (Brett Gelman) together in their goal of rescuing Chief Hopper (David Harbour), who has been detained in a Russian prison since Season 3’s finale. As the trailer for Season 4 of Stranger Things suggests, Joyce will be doing whatever she can to bring Hopper back home, and the new poster reveals her plan might involve a plane. Finally, the poster also includes other returning characters, such as Steve Harrington (Joe Keery), Robin Buckley (Maya Hawke), and Nancy Wheeler (Natalia Dyer), who’ll once again be dragged into the whole Upside Down mess.

Stranger Thing's third season was released in 2019, which means fans had to wait three long years before coming back to the small town of Hawkins and all the glory of the ‘80s. Season 4 will feature episodes directed by creators The Duffer Brothers, Shawn Levy, and Nimród Antal, with the Duffer Brothers, Caitlin Schneiderhan, Paul Dichter, Kate Trefry, and Curtis Gwinn serving as writers. The upcoming season will bring the series one step closer to its end since Stranger Things is set to conclude with Season 5.

Stranger Thing’s Season 4 cast also includes Charlie Heaton, Priah Ferguson, Brett Gelman, Cara Buono, Matthew Modine, and horror icon Robert Englund playing a creepy blind man.

Season 4 of Stranger Things will be split into two Volumes, both coming to Netflix this year. Volume 1 will be released on Netflix on May 27 and Volume 2 comes less than two months later, on July 1.

Check out the new ensemble poster below:

