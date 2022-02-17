Netflix has just released five new posters for the long-awaited fourth season of Stranger Things, giving us a look at some new and familiar landscapes to be featured. From Russia to California, the new posters can only leave us wanting, even more, to reunite with our favorite 1980s adventurers.

It's been a long wait for the fourth season of the cultural phenomenon that is Stranger Things, with season three debuting on Netflix in 2019. It seems like the world is a different place, and the series itself has become a point of nostalgia beyond its retro setting and Stephen King-inspired aesthetics and plot. And both the extended gap between seasons and the season three finale have left viewers to wonder as to their favorite characters' fates and current status.

The new posters, though cryptic in their imagery, give us a look as to what to expect from the fourth season. Each poster shows a different location, with different characters walking towards their horizon, only shown from behind, towards a mysterious light in the ground. This is what joins these now disparate stories, and gives hope to viewers that the gang, now split by great distance, can reunite. This assumption is confirmed in the fifth poster, which joins each of the four other posters into one, each walking towards a single point of light at the center.

In interviews on the upcoming season, series star Finn Wolfhard has teased that the newest season will be the darkest yet, and the newest posters seem to give credence to this assertion. Though the posters do not reveal anything specific about the plot of the upcoming season, the separation of the core cast is revealing. Previous seasons' posters have featured the core cast together, but this season will see them fissured, each of them smaller than the situation that contains them.

The small town of Hawkins, Indiana (which is really suburban Atlanta) has previously been central to the show's plot and 80s horror film vibe. However, season four is expanding far beyond Hawkins, to California, Russia, and two other locations called The Lab and The Creel House. These new locations offer further exploration of the show's tendency towards sci-fi and horror, and with the feature of a Russian setting, definitely leans even further into the late Cold War era tendency towards Russian antagonists.

Volume one of season four of Stranger Things will premiere on Netflix on May 27, with volume two premiering on July 1. Check out the new posters below:

